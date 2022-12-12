Streaming issues? Report here
Matric cheating scandal: 'Teachers got R1500 to send answers in WhatsApp group'

12 December 2022 7:47 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Basic Education Department
Matric exams
Umalusi
Matric Cheating Scandal
2022 matric exams

Teachers were paid as much as R1500 to send the correct answer to learners in a WhatsApp group chat.

Africa Melane interviews National Association of School Governing Bodies’ National Secretary, Matakanye Matakanye.

A matric exam cheating scandal has made an indelible mark on the ethical standards of the Basic Education Department.

National Association of School Governing Bodies’ National Secretary, Matakanye Matakanye, says all individuals embroiled in the scandal should be called to task.

We want to condemn plagiarism with the strongest of terms. We even call all the agencies involved to ensure they thoroughly investigate this matter and those who [are] found to be breaking the law; they must be taken to task.

Matakanye Matakanye, National Secretary - National Association Of School Governing Bodies

A whistle-blower alleged that 370 Grade 12 learners from three Mpumalanga schools received answers to questions from teachers during exams, the Sunday Times reported.

Teachers were paid as much as R1500 to send the correct answer to learners in a WhatsApp group chat.

Matakanye says his organisation previously proposed an anti-cell phone policy to avoid incidents like this, more specifically when an exam is in session.

In the exam room, they must not be allowed because they can have access to many things.

Matakanye Matakanye, National Secretary - National Association Of School Governing Bodies

The relevant agencies must investigate so that we isolate those children.

Matakanye Matakanye, National Secretary - National Association Of School Governing Bodies

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




