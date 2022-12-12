[WATCH] Young girl cheers up after parents show up at her ballerina dance
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Showing up at your children's extra-mural activities matters, creating a strong relationship.
In the video, the girl seemed to be down after looking for her parents in the crowd.
Watch how her face changes when she spots them in the crowd.
Proof that showing up,matters pic.twitter.com/M3rKV6qtZJ' Tannie (@nubian6) December 7, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
More from Lifestyle
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)
Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community
They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key population groups such as sex workers.Read More
Mandy's Book of the week, 'The ANC Billionaires' dives into the rise of the few
With African National Congress conference just around the corner, Mandy’s book of the week is The ANC Billionaires by Pieter du Toit.Read More
Qatar, UAE and Taiwan: Top 3 safest countries in the world
Numbeo released its mid-year Safety Index, great for solo travelers ready to take over the world.Read More
Who is Bernard Arnault? He just replaced Elon Musk as world's richest person
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has just bumped Elon Musk from the top spot.Read More
Whooping cough is on the rise accross South Africa, especially in the W Cape
Parents and carers should vaccinate their kids as Whooping Cough cases rise.Read More
[WATCH] 8-year-old boy caught driving father's car
A video of an 8-year-old boy driving his father's car in Roshnee, Vereeniging has gone viral.Read More
Riskiest destinations on Earth now include war-ravaged Eastern Europe
Many places around the world are risky to visit, few more so than Africa, South America, and (thanks, Putin) Eastern Europe.Read More