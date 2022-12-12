Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms
Bongani Bingwa interviews Dr Sithembile Mbete, a political analyst of the Department of Political Science at the University of Pretoria.
Tuesday is D-day for President Cyril Ramaphosa facing impeachment in parliament over the Phala Phala farm robbery.
This after the Section 89 independent panel made findings earlier this month that Ramaphosa has a case to answer over the robbery at his farm in Limpopo.
There are senior members of the ANC who announced publicly that they will vote against Ramaphosa in the impeachment proceedings.
Despite Ramaphosa's woes, Mbete believes that he might survive the impeachment vote on Tuesday.
It is not going to be a secret ballot. It's going to be an open vote and the leadership will see exactly how their caucus has voted. That is likely to force people into line, even those who did not want to vote for the president.Dr Sithembile Mbete, Political analyst and senior lecture - University of Pretoria
It is a decisive week in politics as the ANC gears up for its 55th national elective conference in Nasrec.
This is the problem we had with the ANC in particular over the last ten years... the leaders of the party are far more concerned with their imaginations than they are with the country they are supposed to lead.Dr Sithembile Mbete, Political analyst and senior lecture - University of Pretoria
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again
The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.Read More
Renting out your home for the festive season? Here are some safeguards
Holiday and short-term rentals have become a lucrative way for property owners to make some extra money.Read More
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mantashe that André de Ruyter is a 'traitor'.Read More
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community
They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key population groups such as sex workers.Read More
Why is our road infrastructure not coping with the rain?
Johannesburg has been struck with torrential rain over the past week which has devastated the city’s road infrastructure.Read More
Castle Lager unleashes the economic potential of South African townships
Castle Lager has been the grain and fiber of South Africa's versatile story for the past 127 years.Read More
Viral video of child driving not yet a cause for concern, say police
An eight-year-old boy was seen driving a Land Rover in Vereeniging, Gauteng.Read More
SPCA under pressure as Pitbull owners surrender dogs en masse
"The breed was bred for fighting, and now it has become a pet," says Nazareth Appalsamy of the National Council of SPCAs.Read More
More from Politics
The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals.Read More
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mantashe that André de Ruyter is a 'traitor'.Read More
De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council
André de Ruyter's skills were inadequate, argues the Black Business Council, which welcomes his forced resignation.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Why you should care about the ANC elective conference
You might be tired from the politics of the year, but this last push is necessary, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust'
André de Ruyter has quit his position as CEO of beleaguered Eskom. Last week Minister Gwede Mantashe accused him of treason as blackouts escalated.Read More
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns
De Ruyter’s resignation comes at a time when South Africans are moving between Stage 5 and Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Pro-Phala Phala ANC MPs could be in hot water
All the news you need to know.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Revolution songs with Blondie Makhene
Sisanda Nkoala and Blondie Makhene reminds us of the role of music during apartheid and why the songs are still relevant now.Read More
Election 2024: South Africans blame ANC for their woes - Brenthurst Foundation
South Africans have 18 months to decide if the ANC will be part of our future as the solution or problem, says Greg Mills.Read More
More from Opinion
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom
Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019.Read More
'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests'
Following a barrage of attacks, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigned on Wednesday.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Why you should care about the ANC elective conference
You might be tired from the politics of the year, but this last push is necessary, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Not your typical car ad: Lexus meditation spot 'SO irritating but SO good!'
The week's advertising 'heros and zeros' with Ogilvy's Nomaswazi Phumo on The Money Show.Read More
ANC civil war is an illusion, and we are docile spectators - political analyst
Just days ahead of the Nasrec elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa survives this fight.Read More
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022
Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More