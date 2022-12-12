Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms





Bongani Bingwa interviews Dr Sithembile Mbete, a political analyst of the Department of Political Science at the University of Pretoria.

Tuesday is D-day for President Cyril Ramaphosa facing impeachment in parliament over the Phala Phala farm robbery.

This after the Section 89 independent panel made findings earlier this month that Ramaphosa has a case to answer over the robbery at his farm in Limpopo.

There are senior members of the ANC who announced publicly that they will vote against Ramaphosa in the impeachment proceedings.

Despite Ramaphosa's woes, Mbete believes that he might survive the impeachment vote on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 6 December 2022 to attend the opening ceremony of the World Science Forum(WSF) aimed at tackling social justice. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

It is not going to be a secret ballot. It's going to be an open vote and the leadership will see exactly how their caucus has voted. That is likely to force people into line, even those who did not want to vote for the president. Dr Sithembile Mbete, Political analyst and senior lecture - University of Pretoria

It is a decisive week in politics as the ANC gears up for its 55th national elective conference in Nasrec.

This is the problem we had with the ANC in particular over the last ten years... the leaders of the party are far more concerned with their imaginations than they are with the country they are supposed to lead. Dr Sithembile Mbete, Political analyst and senior lecture - University of Pretoria

