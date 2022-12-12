Stiff person syndrome: what is this condition affecting Celine Dion?
Clarence Ford interviews Dr Comfort Shabba, a neurologist at Netcare Krugersdorp.
-
Stiff person syndrome is a neuromuscular condition that causes muscle rigidity and painful spasms
-
It can be treated with plasma exchange and muscle relaxers such as benzodiazepines
Stiff person syndrome is a rare neuromuscular condition that will affect around one in a million people.
It is characterised by rigidity in the muscles and intermittent painful spasms which can sometimes be triggered by the startle reflex.
Loud noises or unexpected touch can cause patients to go into these very severe spasms.Dr Comfort Shabba, neurologist at Netcare Krugersdorp Hospital
Pain, rigidity, or spasms can happen at any time.
There is no clear cause for this condition and patients can present in different ways.
There is definitely no way that you can prevent this condition.Dr Comfort Shabba, neurologist at Netcare Krugersdorp Hospital
While there is no way to prevent this condition, it can be treated in a number of ways.
The immune component of this condition can be treated with a plasma exchange procedure which washes out antibodies in a similar way to dialysis.
Many patients also respond well to muscle relaxers such as benzodiazepines.
If a patient suspects they have this condition, they will need to consult with a neurologist who will do various tests in order to diagnose stiff person syndrome/
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Stiff person syndrome: what is this condition affecting Celine Dion?
