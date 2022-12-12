Illegal initiation schools in the E Cape rake in profits while deaths continue





Bongani Bingwa interviews Zolile Williams (MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs) and Anele Siswana, a clinical psychologist and spiritual healer.

The Eastern Cape government is concerned about the deaths of initiates as illegal initiation schools continue to thrive as money-making schemes.

At least five initiates died at the beginning of the initiation season in November in the province, according to Williams.

He calls on parents to consider medical checks before enrolling their children in the mountain.

A blade used to perform illegal circumcisions at an illegal initiation school. Picture: Dineo Bendile/EWN.

I would like to make a clarion call to parents about the doctors' screening, which is sometimes not followed. Zolile Williams, MEC for Cooperative Governance in Eastern Cape

One of the boys who has passed on was identified [as having] diabetic levels too high to undergo circumcision. Zolile Williams, MEC for Cooperative Governance in Eastern Cape

Siswana agrees that scammers are rife, and that illegal schools are often guilty of abuse.

... illegal initiation schools are money-making schemes... there is no negotiation with the community that the child belongs to... Anele Siswana , Clinical psychologist and spiritual healer

What we see in illegal initiation schools... is over-commercialization... and substance abuse... Anele Siswana , Clinical psychologist and spiritual healer

