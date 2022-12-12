The Midday Report Express: JHB requests loadshedding reprieve after floods





The City of Johannesburg has experienced massive flooding over the last week that has left many areas devastated. The persistent rains which began Thursday provoked flash floods across the region with Soweto in particular.

Major damage was inflicted upon it, though Alexandra, Buccleuch, Morningside, and others have also been impacted. The damaging floods are compounded by the ongoing loadshedding.

In the wake of the devastation, Johannesburg Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse has called for the city to be given a three-day reprieve from the ongoing power cuts.

Eskom has requested us to work out exactly how much capacity we will require. [...] But they did not give a commitment as to whether we'll be fully except or we will simply be moved down to a lower level of loadshedding. Michael Sun , Johannesburg Environment and Infrastructure Services MEC

We think that with the three days reprieve from loadshedding, we will be able to stabilise the network, get to all the faults and we can certainly bring back our residents and customers to a normalised situation Michael Sun , Johannesburg Environment and Infrastructure Services MEC

