Looking for the best affordable gifts for kids by age? Here are some great ideas
It might be difficult to shop for kids. Age-related needs vary, and for some people, shopping for kids can be challenging. You may well need assistance this holiday season, whether you are buying gifts for your young niece, finicky teens, or the general public.
You can work through our list of various presents for various ages.
Birth to 24 months
This age can be challenging, mainly from a safety perspective. Finding the right toy for the right age can make or break the child's use of the gift. Here are a few suggestions for this age group.
Play mats
Play mats are great for kids to lie on and crawl on. It is also great to keep them busy. These are waterproof and easy to clean up the inevitable spills.
Project lamp night light
A projector lamp will keep kids intrigued and busy for a while. It will make bedtime a whole lot more fun as they get to sleep under the stars.
Ages two to four years
Educational puzzles
With the Alphabet Match Up Educational Puzzle, your youngster will be able to recognise the letters of the alphabet and learn their sounds with the aid of these 26 colourful, self-correcting 2-piece interlocking puzzles. It contains teaching notes.
Glow-in-the-dark dinosaurs
These glow-in-the-dark dinosaurs will give your kids countless hours of fun and dreams by letting the glow-in-the-dark figures in their room glow at night.
Ages five to seven
Art equipment
This 208 Piece Painting ArtBox Children's Art SetDIYCrafts will leave your child excited to create all kinds of things with vibrant, eye-catching pigments, crayons, and pencils.
This affordable set is all your child needs to begin your painting experience is included in this paint set. And it is a safe and non-toxic, environmentally friendly formula that is washable and mild and does not irritate your child's skin.
Drawing boards
Drawing boards are needed. These are amazing classic gifts that children love and this one by Lena will do just the trick.
Ages eight to eleven
Card games
Uno cards are a great way to get your kids off the phone and interact with others.
Magnifying glass
A child will spend hours peering through a magnifying glass at everything, from their fingernails to the ants in the backyard. Perfect for the family member who wants to be a scientist. or any youthful inquirer.
