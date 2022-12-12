'Money excites me and frightens me in equal measure' - Jane Dutton, broadcaster





- Jane Dutton is an experienced broadcaster with decades of experience.

- She's previously worked for Al Jazeera, CNBC, CNN, eNCA and the SABC.

- Her career started off as a field reporter at the SABC in the late 1980's.

English EWN TV anchor Jane Dutton. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Jane Dutton is one of the most experienced television broadcasters in South Africa, having worked as an in-studio presenter covering breaking news and live events as a reporter out in the field.

Her career began in the early 1990's with the SABC, before joining eTV and eNCA in South Africa.

But by the end of the decade, Dutton headed overseas to carve out a career as an international news broadcaster, working for some of the top news agencies in the world.

Dutton would go on to work for international news corporations like Al Jazeera, CNBC, CNN and the BBC.

Most recently, she worked at Al Jazeera where she spent more than a decade as a news anchor in Doha.

These days, you'll find her at EWN, working on developing the news brand's visual news bulletin offering.

Al Jazeera was just fantastic...The BBC were all talking about Princess Di, and I was just about to interview somebody from the Taliban. I loved that experience as a news anchor. Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster

My parents really shaped how I view money today. We did a lot of traveling. Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster

When I went to London I supported myself. I worked as a secreatary in the day, a really bad one...Then i would cycle off to a pizza restaurant and work there at night. Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster

I've always been an incredibly hard worker. Work is everything for me. I guess it defines me. Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster

I've always had a very healthy relationship with money. A bit like the sea, you've got to respect it. It excites me and frightens me in equal measure. Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster

