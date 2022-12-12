Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:35
Constitutional Amendments and Economic Transformation
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mmamoloko Kubayi - Deputy Chief Whip at ANC
Ronald Lamola - Justice Minister
Today at 11:05
Organizational and Political Report
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Sbu Ngalwa, Eyewitness News Head
Today at 11:35
ANC Conference projected to improve tourism in Gauteng
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Barba Gaoganediwe - Gauteng Tourism Spokesperson
Today at 13:10
Food Feature: Just teddy in Sandton City
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Today at 13:35
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature: Exploring the Cradle of Human Culture, along the Western Cape’s West Coast (Part 1)
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Iga Motylska - Blogger at Eagerjourneys.com
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure with Vatiswa Ndara
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Vatiswa Ndara, Actress and Author
Today at 18:09
anc conference
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Calland
Xolani Dube - Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonang Mohale - BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor at University of the Free State
Today at 18:38
Friday File
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
No Items to show
'Money excites me and frightens me in equal measure' - Jane Dutton, broadcaster

12 December 2022 6:57 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
jane dutton
Other People's Money

Veteran broadcaster, Jane Dutton shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

- Jane Dutton is an experienced broadcaster with decades of experience.

- She's previously worked for Al Jazeera, CNBC, CNN, eNCA and the SABC.

- Her career started off as a field reporter at the SABC in the late 1980's.

English EWN TV anchor Jane Dutton. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
English EWN TV anchor Jane Dutton. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Jane Dutton is one of the most experienced television broadcasters in South Africa, having worked as an in-studio presenter covering breaking news and live events as a reporter out in the field.

Her career began in the early 1990's with the SABC, before joining eTV and eNCA in South Africa.

But by the end of the decade, Dutton headed overseas to carve out a career as an international news broadcaster, working for some of the top news agencies in the world.

Dutton would go on to work for international news corporations like Al Jazeera, CNBC, CNN and the BBC.

Most recently, she worked at Al Jazeera where she spent more than a decade as a news anchor in Doha.

These days, you'll find her at EWN, working on developing the news brand's visual news bulletin offering.

Al Jazeera was just fantastic...The BBC were all talking about Princess Di, and I was just about to interview somebody from the Taliban. I loved that experience as a news anchor.

Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster

My parents really shaped how I view money today. We did a lot of traveling.

Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster

When I went to London I supported myself. I worked as a secreatary in the day, a really bad one...Then i would cycle off to a pizza restaurant and work there at night.

Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster

I've always been an incredibly hard worker. Work is everything for me. I guess it defines me.

Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster

I've always had a very healthy relationship with money. A bit like the sea, you've got to respect it. It excites me and frightens me in equal measure.

Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Money excites me and frightens me in equal measure' - Jane Dutton, broadcaster




