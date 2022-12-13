State of the mining industry in SA (by Mark Cutifani, CEO - Anglo American)





The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani about the state of South Africa’s mining industry.

Anglo American Plc on Friday said production across its operations will be lower than expected in the next couple of years.

It is the latest mining giant to warn about its ability to hit output goals.

But Anglo-American CEO Mark Cutifani says the country remains resilient.

South Africa’s performance was very positive towards the end of the pandemic, says Cutifani.

However, the aftermath remains as people and companies struggle to recover.

South Africa did extremely well through COVID despite all the challenges. Mark Cutifani, CEO - Anglo American

Image: Bishnu Sarangi on Pixabay

Covid took a lot more out of companies than we probably all appreciated and it’s going to take it a little bit longer to get that mojo back... but the big companies will get there. Mark Cutifani, Anglo American CEO

He adds that there needs to be better coordination between business, government, and Eskom.

The country is struggling with low demand… and they are also struggling with infrastructure. Mark Cutifani, Anglo American CEO

South Africa is not alone but certainly, more work needs to be done… It’s not going to be a quick fix, renewables are the solution… Mark Cutifani, Anglo American CEO

While energy challenges are not unique to South Africa, the road to recovering the adversely affected economy is long, he says.

I still believe South Africa has the resources, it's got the people, and the most important thing will be navigating these tough moments… Mark Cutifani, Anglo American CEO

Scroll up to listen to the interview.