Got cash to burn? R28K for this TV set will be an awesome gift this Christmas
- TV's are a hot seller at this time of the year.
- The Samsung's 85" BU8000 4K TV is one of the best on the market at the moment.
- It costs R28 000.
It's that time of the year when we go against our better judgement and spend our 13th cheque on something that will just make us happy.
After all, 2022 was a real $@#% year, given all the loadshedding we experienced, as well as a record high fuel price.
So if you really want to put a smile on someone's face these holidays, you will definitely do so by buying them a cool tech toy.
An old favourite that always sells at this time of the year is a TV set.
Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios says Samsung's 85" BU8000 4K TV will be the ultimate gift for someone, or even for yourself.
85-inch. Yes, that's 2-metres from the top corner to the bottom.
People will find it a bit extravagant having such a monstrous screen on the wall in your living room, while some might find the asking price a bit excessive.
If you feel it's worth splashing out R28 000 on as a gift, then this is the TV to buy this Christmas.
If spending R28K on a telly is a bit too steep for you, then for more than half the amount, at only R12 000, you should consider the Samsung Freestyle Projector.
RELATED: [REVIEW] Enjoy a new visual experience with the Samsung Freestyle projector
This TV is R28 000. That's just remarkable. I wouldn't have thought the price would be below R 60 000.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
The Freestyle Projector, I absolutely loved it. It sets itself up, it configures itself.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Got cash to burn? R28K for this TV set will be an awesome gift this Christmas
