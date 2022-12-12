'Once we establish minimum consensus it binds us' - Mabe on NEC meeting outcomes





Clement Manyathela spoke to ANC National spokesperson Pule Mabe about the outcomes of this meeting.

The ANC NEC decided to table the integrity commission's report on Phala Phala .

The party has also decided to vote against the report in parliament.

FILE: ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The ANC made the decision to table the integrity commission's report on Phala Phala matter at the party's elective conference which begins on Friday.

In addition to this ANC MPs have been instructed to vote against the report when it is discussed in Parliament on Tuesday.

While Pule acknowledged that there were dissenting views within the meeting on how to proceed, the outcomes of the meeting came from a minimum consensus.

Once we have established minimum consensus it then binds and guides all of us. Pule Mabe, ANC National spokesperson

He added that 'cadres should follow the directive of the party' and that any who decide to go against the party line should face consequences.

Not towing the party line represents ill-discipline…and we will deal with it in the same way that we have dealt with similar issues in the past. Pule Mabe, ANC National spokesperson

He added that voting against the instruction of the party brings the party into disrepute.

