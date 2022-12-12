Tips on how to get through the festive season without your family
Clement Manyathela spoke to counsellor Martin Scheepers about how to enjoy the holidays away from those you love.
-
Spending the holidays without your family can be a difficult experience.
-
Finding meaning in your experience can help you get through it.
The festive season is filled with imagery and reminders of family, and this can be a painful time if you are having to spend the holidays alone.
This could happen because a loved one has passed, or you are just unable to get to your family because of work commitments or physical distance.
According to Scheepers the process of getting through the loneliness of spending the holidays without family can be a journey that takes time to adjust to.
He said that there is a principle of finding meaning in suffering that can help people work through their feelings and move forward in this difficult time.
If we work from the foundation that I am suffering on my own this December period, if I can find a meaning or reason then I can endure it.Martin Scheepers, counsellor
He added that for some people they can find meaning in suffering by using this time to reach out and help others.
If you are someone who can spend the holidays with loved ones it is also good to be mindful of people in your circle in the build up to the holidays if they do not have the same opportunity.
Scheepers said that inviting someone to join your celebrations in advance can help them feel welcomed and not like a burden.
Sometimes the person who does need help needs a bit of time to process the invitation.Martin Scheepers, counsellor
He also noted that it is okay to not be okay during this period and to just be kind to yourself through the process.
In addition to this it can help to find even a small pocket of joy or hope to connect to through this time.
Listen to the audio above for more.
