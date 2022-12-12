Initiation deaths: Illegal initiation schools to blame - MEC





Bongani Bingwa interviews Zolile Williams, MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, about the issue of initiation deaths.

Bongani also speaks to Clinical Psychologist and Spiritual Healer Anele Siswana who adds more perspective to the issue.

FILE: A picture of young boys from the Xhosa tribe attending a traditional initiation school in Libode in the Eastern Cape province. Picture: AFP

The MEC claims that illegal initiation schools are to blame for the bulk of deaths, with a majority of the deaths during the winter initiation season being attributed to illegal schools.

In the winter season there was 11 initiates (deaths), and I will tell you that 7 of them were illegal. Zolile Williams - MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

According to the MEC, these illegal schools have become harder to locate. The initiation process is usually conducted out in the open, but illegal schools have changed their strategy to become more covert.

He states that this has added to the increased number of deaths, as the department only becomes aware of the illegal schools when an initiate is in dire condition or already passed.

Traditional initiation happens, in the land out there, everyone can see it. So, they’ve changed strategy now. These illegal ones, they perform it in a hut and once they confront challenges then we begin to know somebody has died. Zolile Williams - MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

The MEC also claims that many of the initiates at these illegal schools are underage and have not undergone a medical screening process. He explains that initiates should be 18 years old but special permission can be given to 16 year old's under special circumstances and with medical screening. He states that they have encountered issues with initiates that are as young as 12 years old.

A child of 12 years was illegally circumcised; in this case the parent was not even involved in that process. Zolile Williams - MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

The MEC explains that the department not only struggles to find and close illegal initiation operations but in cases where they are able to find illegal initiation schools, they are unable to prosecute any involved parties because the parents and initiates are unwilling to act as witnesses.

Once the other kids are fine and we have to proceed with prosecution of the case: parents disappear, the kids disappear, the wrong-doer gets free. Zolile Williams - MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

The MEC elaborates that without witnesses it is very difficult to continue with legal proceedings and describes the issue as a frustration for his department.

If you don’t have witnesses to continue with the case, they have disappeared, it is so difficult for us. It’s frustrating to say the least. Zolile Williams - MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Bongani also speaks to Anele Siswana a Clinical Psychologist and spiritual healer, who offers more perspective on the matter. He explains that commercialization of the initiation process by these illegal initiation schools has added to the problem.

Siswana states that the problem lies with the fact that these illegal initiation schools are money-making schemes that are no longer focused on the coming-of-age celebration.

The reason why there is illegal initiation schools, it’s a money-making scheme for these initiation schools. I would rather even call them circumcision schools. Anele Siswana, Clinical Psychologist and Spiritual Healer

He also claims that illegal schools practice substance abuse and that there is no presence of the child’s community in the process which adds to the issue that initiation has become commercialized and is no longer a celebration.

At the end of the day this practice must be a celebratory moment of the right of passage, that is a marker of manhood. Anele Siswana, Clinical Psychologist and Spiritual Healer

Siswana claims that there needs to be more involvement by the government in finding illegal schools and stopping them before further deaths can occur.

There’s more work that needs to be done by the government, it can’t be that we say we don’t find these initiation schools that are illegal and it’s an every year practice. Anele Siswana, Clinical Psychologist and Spiritual Healer

Given that illegal illegal initiation schools are responsible for the majority of deaths and the relevant authorities struggling to find and prosecute those involved in creating money-making initiation schools. The question still remains, what can be done to protect the young men that are being maimed and killed?

Scroll up to listen to the interview