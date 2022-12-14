Streaming issues? Report here
Sustainability is crucial to the survival of the manufacturing sector

* 14 December 2022 8:45 AM
by Tshegofatso Mathe
Tags:
Nedbank
Green energy
Manufacturing
Sustainability
Manufacturing sector
Greenhouse Gas

Going green will help future-proof the production sector

South Africa’s manufacturing sector is one of the main contributors to greenhouse gases — mainly through its production of cement, iron, steel, paper and chemicals. Additionally, about 52% of the electricity generated in South Africa goes to the sector. The industry is user incentive, and in order to ensure continuous growth, companies have begun to move towards being more sustainable.

A buzzword among corporations around sustainable growth is “circular economy”. This focuses on a systematic approach to economic development, designed to benefit business, society, and the environment. It’s based on three simple principles: to eliminate waste and pollution, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature.

Amith Singh, National Manager for Manufacturing at Nedbank says manufacturing will ultimately need to adapt to the circular economy. “There's a sharp U-turn required for us to be more sustainably viable in line with what the circular economy is,” he says.

He also mentions how people think that carbon neutrality comes at the cost of profitability — however, there is no concrete evidence to support that, and people must not be caught up in misconceptions, explains Singh.

I think every business out there needs to take the steps within their own space and within their own control to be responsible in this regard.

One way for the sector to achieve this is by implementing various energy sources in their systems, such as solar, wind, and other forms of energy that can be more sustainable over a long time.

However, it is not all doom and gloom. Singh says that the sector is improving at managing the lifecycle of plastics and utilising them. We have seen many companies going the greener route reutilizing plastics, managing their waste a lot more carefully, he says.

In addition, he says the sector can be more competitive if it looks at the government and private sector collaboration. He says there has been a tremendous amount of success that they have seen in the private sector and knowledge can be shared.

Although it may seem difficult right now, Singh says that there are still pockets of excellence within the manufacturing sector — and it's important for the country to build on those, while creating greater capacity.




