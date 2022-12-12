Should politicians have been prepared for the heavy summer rainfall?





Mandy Wiener spoke to climate scientist at the University of Cape Town Dr Peter Johnston about the heavy summer rainfall.

The heavy rainfall has caused infrastructure damage .

Johnston said climatologists did predict a wet summer.

Areas in Johannesburg's Region D were left flooded on 9 December 2022 after heavy rain. Picture: @MyJRA/Twitter

Many areas in Gauteng have experienced flooding and infrastructure damage as a result of the summer thunderstorms.

According to Johnston we are experiencing a climate pattern called La Niña which brings wetter conditions.

He said that they have been predicting these wetter than usual conditions for the past three years but they are concerned about the intensity of the rain.

It seems to be raining more frequently and more rainfall and it does not seem like our infrastructure can cope with it. Peter Johnston, Climate scientist - University of Cape Town

He added that climatologists have been warning politicians for the past three years about the expected rainfall and they should have prepared for it.

I am fully of the view that politicians are accountable and to blame. Peter Johnston, Climate scientist - University of Cape Town

Johnston says we should expect continued rainfall for the rest of summer as this is a wet year, and the next few years will likely be drier than usual after this.

