Restructuring your business for the new year: 'Direct sales are critical'
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to entrepreneur and co-founder of Mo’s Crib, Morongoa Mokone about why a business should restructure for the new year and why sales are critical.
Mokone says it is all about engaging directly with consumers.
We have tried to engage directly with consumers, by using our fulfillment centre as a store, inviting consumers to come to our warehouse, and selling them at the same price as we would be selling at wholesale and people have received it well…Morongoa Mokone, Entrepreneur and co-founder of Mo’s Crib
We need to be aiming to reach the consumers directly by engaging the customers on social media.Morongoa Mokone, Entrepreneur and co-founder of Mo’s Crib
Mokone adds that small businesses are in a great space to pivot right and mark their products accordingly.
Try and make sure that you have your tag and your company name mentioned on the tag. In this way, consumers can see who made the product and how they get into contact with you, even if you put a small section underneath with your name or a number and even an Instagram handle.Morongoa Mokone, Entrepreneur and co-founder of Mo’s Crib
When consumers come directly into contact with businesses, they get to experience cheaper pricing and personalised services, he adds.
Consumers are more likely to get customised and personalised service, and they get cheaper products by going directly to you because Takealot will put its margins on top of the price.Morongoa Mokone, Entrepreneur and co-founder of Mo’s Crib
Ensure customers shop directly with your business he emphasises.
Margins are much better when you go directly to consumers.Morongoa Mokone, Entrepreneur and co-founder of Mo’s Crib
With loadshedding, Mokone advises that businesses should avoid getting additional costs such as a generator.
Entrepreneurs should stay away from thinking generators now, and rather try and work around the schedule of loadshedding.Morongoa Mokone, Entrepreneur and co-founder of Mo’s Crib
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
