'We are coping as far as we are concerned': MMC for Public Safety on JHB floods





John Perlman spoke to Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Safety councillor David Tembe about the recent floods in Johannesburg.

The floods have led to infrastructure damage in parts of Johannesburg .

Tembe said they are coping with the floods.

Areas in Johannesburg's Region D were left flooded on 9 December 2022 after heavy rain. Picture: @MyJRA/Twitter

Soweto, Eldorado Park, Orange Farm and Main Reef Road are some of the areas that have been severely affected by the weather.

Tembe said at this stage the public safety department in Johannesburg and Emergency Management Services are still able to manage the situation.

We are coping as far as we are concerned. David Tembe, MMC for Public Safety

He added that they also have the support of a number of non-governmental organisations in giving food, blankets and other disaster relief tools to those that are destitute.

Tembe said they are still assessing some of the areas that have been affected, such as roads and bridges, to ensure they can warn the public if they are places the public should avoid.

Listen to the audio above for more.