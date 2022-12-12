Rand weakens ahead of Ramaphosa's possible ouster vote in parliament on Tuesday





- President Cyril Ramaphosa faces an impeachment vote in parliament on Tuesday.

- The ANC will also meet this week to elect a new leader.

- The Rand weakened 2% against the U.S Dollar on Monday ahead of the impeachment vote.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa in Philippi on 10 December 2022, as part of the Letsema campaign. Picture: Twitter/@AthiGeleba

President Cyril Ramaphosa's political future could be decided in the space of three days, as parliament votes on a possible impeachment and African National Congress meet to elect a new leader.

Parliament will vote on Tuesday whether to remove him from office, over the Phala Phala scandal, where he's alleged to have attempted to cover up a huge cash theft at his luxury farm.

As a result, an independent panel found that Ramaphosa 'may' be guilty of serious violations and misconduct.

At the end of the week, the ANC will meet in Nasrec for its 55th elective conference, where it will decide on its new leader.

Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE says there are many factors that could've contributed to the weakening of the Rand.

When there were rumours of a resignation by Mr. Ramaphosa, I think that had already sent the shockwaves through the markets. Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE

Parliament has said it would be an open vote, it would be public. Tshidi Madia, politics editor at EWN

You can't necessarily call it. You can't anticipate what's going to happen. I think this is one of the most difficult conferences to read. Tshidi Madia, politics editor at EWN

Things are actually going to get worse under the status quo. We now have a president surrounded by people who persuaded him to stay there. Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex

