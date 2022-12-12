Rand weakens ahead of Ramaphosa's possible ouster vote in parliament on Tuesday
- President Cyril Ramaphosa faces an impeachment vote in parliament on Tuesday.
- The ANC will also meet this week to elect a new leader.
- The Rand weakened 2% against the U.S Dollar on Monday ahead of the impeachment vote.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's political future could be decided in the space of three days, as parliament votes on a possible impeachment and African National Congress meet to elect a new leader.
Parliament will vote on Tuesday whether to remove him from office, over the Phala Phala scandal, where he's alleged to have attempted to cover up a huge cash theft at his luxury farm.
As a result, an independent panel found that Ramaphosa 'may' be guilty of serious violations and misconduct.
At the end of the week, the ANC will meet in Nasrec for its 55th elective conference, where it will decide on its new leader.
Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE says there are many factors that could've contributed to the weakening of the Rand.
When there were rumours of a resignation by Mr. Ramaphosa, I think that had already sent the shockwaves through the markets.Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE
Parliament has said it would be an open vote, it would be public.Tshidi Madia, politics editor at EWN
You can't necessarily call it. You can't anticipate what's going to happen. I think this is one of the most difficult conferences to read.Tshidi Madia, politics editor at EWN
Things are actually going to get worse under the status quo. We now have a president surrounded by people who persuaded him to stay there.Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand weakens ahead of Ramaphosa's possible ouster vote in parliament on Tuesday
More from Business
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again
The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.Read More
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)
Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mantashe that André de Ruyter is a 'traitor'.Read More
Castle Lager unleashes the economic potential of South African townships
Castle Lager has been the grain and fiber of South Africa's versatile story for the past 127 years.Read More
6 end-year tips to ensure your personal finances are 2023 ready
In the final countdown to next year, there’s one more to check before mentally clocking out of 2022 – your finances.Read More
Rough patch or terminal decline? Why you should beware of buying falling shares
When a companies share prices start to fall it can be tempting to buy up shares, but you should exercise caution before making a purchase.Read More
Who is Bernard Arnault? He just replaced Elon Musk as world's richest person
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has just bumped Elon Musk from the top spot.Read More
De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council
André de Ruyter's skills were inadequate, argues the Black Business Council, which welcomes his forced resignation.Read More