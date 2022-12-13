Phala Phala vote: 'Open ballot is irrational' - Advocate Paul Hoffman
Africa Melane interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, Director at Accountability Now.
Today (Tuesday), members of parliament will cast their votes either for or against Ramaphosa's impeachment proceedings.
This was after the Section 89 independent panel confirmed that Ramaphosa had a case to answer, following the theft of cash from his Phala Phala farm.
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has stuck with her decision and has declined multiple requests for a secret ballot.
Highlights from the interview of Hoffman:
- It's irrational to not have a secret ballot due to the importance and sensitivity of the matter, especially given the fact that the ANC NEC has instructed ANC members to vote in favour of Ramaphosa
- Having an open ballot, it may be argued, taints the proceedings
- Party membership is required to be a member of parliament, however, it could be revoked should one be expelled from the party
- Hoffman suspects that the constitutional court will 'wash its hands of the review proceedings'
...and this is the crucial issue that is being decided; will the report be adopted by parliament thereby triggering the next stage in the parliamentary process, which is a hearing?Advocate Paul Hoffman, Director of Accountability Now
While many are against the decision for an open ballot, Melane argues for it.
As a citizen in South Africa, I want to know who has voted in what way because it will inform my decision the next time I have to go and vote...Africa Melane, Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Melane says an open ballot informs voters about the integrity of the individuals chosen to represent the country's political interests in the National Assembly.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Phala Phala vote: 'Open ballot is irrational' - Advocate Paul Hoffman
Source : Credit: GCIS
