Eskom wants to increase electricity prices by 32% in 2023
John Perlman interviews Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General Manager of Regulation at Eskom.
The state-owned power utility wants to implement annual tariff increases of about 32% in 2023 and 9% in 2024.
Eskom’s fifth Multiyear Price Determination (MYPD), which was originally submitted in June 2021, will be announced during an energy regulator meeting on Wednesday.
Tlhotlhalemaje says the power utility wants to see a return on assets.
Eskom is migrating towards a return on assets.Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General Manager of Regulation - Eskom
Eskom is moving towards having cost-reflective tariffs, says Tlhotlhalemaje.
The original 15% has now gone up to 32%...Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General Manager of Regulation - Eskom
As South Africa battles with Stage Five power cuts, the ailing power utility desperately needs to recoup funds to cover its operational needs.
However, it remains Nersa's responsibility to decide what a fair tariff would be.
What any regulator's role is, is to determine what the efficient cost is of producing that electricity… Nersa needs to define the efficient cost [of producing electricity] and what it would allow to be recovered by the consumer.Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General Manager of Regulation - Eskom
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Pixabay.com.
More from Business
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again
The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.Read More
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)
Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mantashe that André de Ruyter is a 'traitor'.Read More
Castle Lager unleashes the economic potential of South African townships
Castle Lager has been the grain and fiber of South Africa's versatile story for the past 127 years.Read More
6 end-year tips to ensure your personal finances are 2023 ready
In the final countdown to next year, there’s one more to check before mentally clocking out of 2022 – your finances.Read More
Rough patch or terminal decline? Why you should beware of buying falling shares
When a companies share prices start to fall it can be tempting to buy up shares, but you should exercise caution before making a purchase.Read More
Who is Bernard Arnault? He just replaced Elon Musk as world's richest person
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has just bumped Elon Musk from the top spot.Read More
De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council
André de Ruyter's skills were inadequate, argues the Black Business Council, which welcomes his forced resignation.Read More