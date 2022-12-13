ANC MPs must vote with their conscience - Carl Niehaus (expelled party member)





Lester Kiewit interviews uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association national spokesperson Carl Niehaus.

The National Assembly will take a final decision on Tuesday after considering the Section 89 Independent Panel, which suggested the president may have breached the Constitution related to the theft of foreign currency from his farm, Phala Phala.

Niehaus argues that, unlike former president Jacob Zuma’s impeachment, the section 89 panel was instituted by parliament itself.

There has been a ruling by the constitutional court after those previous votes of no confidence… that members of parliament first and foremost have a duty to act and vote with their consciences… Carl Niehaus, National Spokesperson - Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association

I hope that today people will behave in a civilised and democratic fashion; respecting the right to freedom of speech that all of us as South Africans have fought so hard for. Carl Niehaus, National Spokesperson - Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association

FILE: Carl Niehaus, former spokesperson of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, led supporters of former President Jacob Zuma in a protest on 9 October 2020, demanding Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo step down from the commission of inquiry into state capture, accusing him of bias against Zuma. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/Eyewitness News

There’s a misconception about those no votes of no confidence, that they were born out of a parliamentary process and not born out of an independent panel that had in fact been appointed by parliament. Carl Niehaus, National Spokesperson - Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association

Niehaus says the ANC is wrong for instructing its members to go against a report they instituted.

Niehaus says that Supra Mahumapelo, Mervyn Dirks, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Zweli Mkhize, and Lindiwe Sisulu want Ramaphosa to be impeached.

Last Monday, I was subjected to gauntlets of thugs that have been bussed in by Ramaphosa and some of his friends… Carl Niehaus, National Spokesperson - Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association

The ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC) on Monday expelled Niehaus.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANC MPs must vote with their conscience - Carl Niehaus (expelled party member)