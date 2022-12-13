[WATCH] Man drops TV after after attempting to stop moving trolley
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, a man sees two men fiddling in their car with an opened boot to load the plasma TV, but the trolley starts rolling away from them.
The man filming gets out of his parked vehicle to stop the trolley, only to drop the TV on the floor.
Oops 🙊 😂 pic.twitter.com/ydl5WBTMVq' CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) December 11, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
