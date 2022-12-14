7 self-help books to buy as gifts this festive (we could all use some help)
Books are amazing gifts. They offer knowledge and the opportunity to give life-changing advice.
Self-help books are useful gifts, regardless of whether you know the person's needs or not. At one point or another, they will read it and love its lessons.
Here are seven self-help books to give as festive gifts:
Please Yourself: How to Stop People-Pleasing and Transform the Way You Live
This is the perfect book for chronic people-pleasers. If you know someone who really struggles to put themselves first and set boundaries, this is the perfect book for them. This will help them with the tools to start their new year strong and healthier.
Why Hasn't Nobody Told Me This Before?
This book will boost your confidence and motivation, whether you're feeling anxious, facing criticism, or grappling with a low mood. It is designed to help you build resilience and face problems head-on with confidence. It's for everyone. No matter what kind of person you are, everyone struggles, and this book helps in all situations.
Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones
Habits are everything. They determine the quality of your life. This book is perfect for a procrastinator and someone who wants a change in their life. This is the perfect gift for a loved one that needs restructuring and change.
Saved by the Siesta: fight tiredness and boost your health by unlocking the science of napping.
Having trouble sleeping and feeling tired during the day? This is the ultimate guide to napping and berating midday fatigue.
It's a great book for someone who is going back to the office after working from home and struggles to stay alert for the whole day. This is also amazing for anyone who struggles with fatigue for any reason.
Attached: Are you Anxious, Avoidant or Secure? How the science of adult attachment can help you find – and keep – love
If you are struggling in the love department, this can help you better understand your relationships and yourself.
To find love is to also understand yourself and why you are the way you are. Each person loves differently, and this book will help you discover your attachment style.
How to Stop Overthinking
This is the perfect solution for chronic overthinkers!
Overthinking is something many people suffer from. It can be a real problem, and finding a solution may be challenging, but this book will help you with the tools needed.
The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober: Discovering a happy, healthy, wealthy alcohol-free life
If you know anyone considering cutting out alcohol, this is a great book that will keep them committed and see life through the lens of sobriety.
