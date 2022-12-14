Staying close to home this holiday? Here are some great options near Joburg
The holiday season is around the corner, and location bookings are filling up fast. With the increase in fuel prices and the general cost of living, travelling seems to be at the bottom of the list for many.
However, you can still have an affordable and experience-rich vacation without leaving the province. Some fantastic places in and around Johannesburg will make your holiday season unforgettable on a budget.
Sima Kade Retreat
If you are looking for a beautiful getaway with tranquility, Sima Kade Resort is the place for you.
This resort is designed as a sustainable off-grid retreat for total immersion in the natural environment. If you have a busy lifestyle that is always on and you struggle to switch off and find time for yourself, this is the right place for you.
Take a break without the stress of moving from flight to flight and worrying about how soon you will be back. This is definitely for you.
Shingwedzi Hotel
If a long trip is not what you are looking for, or maybe you just want a solo staycation or intimate time away with your partner, this nearby location Shingwedzi offers privacy, convenience, and the right amount of luxury at an affordable price.
Rosemary Hill Farm
Rosemary Hill Farm is the perfect retreat for any and all occasions. If you need to get away, have a bridal shower, or have a romantic getaway, this is the place to be. It's not far from Johannesburg, and it has a beautiful senary and is built on sustainable principles. This area offers activities like hiking, horseback riding, and beautiful picnics.
Cheerio Trout Fishing & Holiday Resort, Magoebaskloof
If you have a robust family and are looking to get away on a budget, Cheerio is the place for you. This affordable resort offers activities for kids and fishing for some family bonding.
This article first appeared on 947 : Staying close to home this holiday? Here are some great options near Joburg
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_65027843_debengeni-falls.html
