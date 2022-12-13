Get private schooling for your child, at a reasonble cost

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:35
Constitutional Amendments and Economic Transformation
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mmamoloko Kubayi - Deputy Chief Whip at ANC
Ronald Lamola - Justice Minister
Today at 11:05
Organizational and Political Report
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Sbu Ngalwa, Eyewitness News Head
Today at 11:35
ANC Conference projected to improve tourism in Gauteng
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Barba Gaoganediwe - Gauteng Tourism Spokesperson
Today at 13:10
Food Feature: Just teddy in Sandton City
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Today at 13:35
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature: Exploring the Cradle of Human Culture, along the Western Cape’s West Coast (Part 1)
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Iga Motylska - Blogger at Eagerjourneys.com
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure with Vatiswa Ndara
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Vatiswa Ndara, Actress and Author
Today at 18:09
anc conference
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Calland
Xolani Dube - Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonang Mohale - BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor at University of the Free State
Today at 18:38
Friday File
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals. 16 December 2022 7:39 AM
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be r... 16 December 2022 6:57 AM
Renting out your home for the festive season? Here are some safeguards Holiday and short-term rentals have become a lucrative way for property owners to make some extra money. 15 December 2022 6:10 PM
View all Local
The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals. 16 December 2022 7:39 AM
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation' At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mant... 15 December 2022 5:32 PM
De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council André de Ruyter's skills were inadequate, argues the Black Business Council, which welcomes his forced resignation. 15 December 2022 7:35 AM
View all Politics
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be r... 16 December 2022 6:57 AM
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?) Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident. 15 December 2022 7:45 PM
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon' Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corpora... 15 December 2022 5:55 PM
View all Business
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?) Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident. 15 December 2022 7:45 PM
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon' Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corpora... 15 December 2022 5:55 PM
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key popula... 15 December 2022 5:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
What's hot on streaming right now? Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels. 9 December 2022 3:48 PM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week. 15 December 2022 10:44 AM
Former Brazilian president's supporters engage in protests after election defeat Supporters of the former Brazilian president have been taking to the streets in protests after he lost the last election. 14 December 2022 12:57 PM
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough. 14 December 2022 10:11 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
View all Africa
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019. 15 December 2022 7:07 AM
'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests' Following a barrage of attacks, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigned on Wednesday. 15 December 2022 6:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Why you should care about the ANC elective conference You might be tired from the politics of the year, but this last push is necessary, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 December 2022 4:00 AM
View all Opinion
Get private schooling for your child, at a reasonble cost

13 December 2022 11:14 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Education
School fees
Learning
private school
John Perlman

The cost of private school can be extremely high, but the Nova Pioneer group is aiming to make private education more accessible.

John Perlman interviews Chinezi Chijioke, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at Nova Pioneer.

  • Excellent education does not have to be inaccessible

  • Chijioke says they try to focus on building a strong curriculum and culture for students

© jovannig/123rf
© jovannig/123rf

Nova Pioneer aims to deliver consistently excellent 21st-century learning at a reasonable cost.

We strive to manage the cost of education… [but also] focus on how we, at the given price point that we serve at, create levels of quality of experience for kids and families that exceed anything they would have otherwise had access to.

Chinezi Chijioke, CEO and Co-founder at Nova Pioneer

Nova Pioneer also offers extracurricular activities in order to give students a well-rounded experience.

According to Chijioke, when it comes to creating a valuable learning experience for all their students, they also focus on things money cannot buy such as building a strong culture and relationships with students and the facility.

When children think back on their time at school, says Chijioke, they will not be thinking about what facilities the building has but rather how they felt in the classroom and about the teachers that helped them grow.

Scroll up to listen to the audio.




John Perlman

More from MyMoney Online

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert

12 December 2022 7:36 AM

Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.

Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?

6 December 2022 7:02 AM

Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal?

Read More arrow_forward

© artiemedvedev/123rf.com

'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending

1 December 2022 8:05 AM

The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.

Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?

24 November 2022 8:53 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: andreypopov / 123rf

Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up

20 October 2022 9:08 PM

Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property

18 October 2022 8:08 AM

Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider

3 October 2022 9:23 AM

Interest rates will continue spiking, as will the electricity price. Many property owners are considering downsizing their homes.

Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?

29 September 2022 7:31 PM

The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.

Read More arrow_forward

© hyrons/123rf.com

Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one

29 September 2022 1:11 PM

Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?

Read More arrow_forward

@ bowie15/123rf.com

Lucky enough to have a lump sum to invest? Tips on how to go about it

21 September 2022 8:30 PM

If the cash inflow was unexpected, people tend to panic about "losing it" or not deploying it properly. Expert advice on The Money Show from Rand Swiss Director Gary Booysen.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown

Local Politics

[WATCH] Old couple looks around, then casually steals plant from a mall

Local

Who is Bernard Arnault? He just replaced Elon Musk as world's richest person

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ANC's Phala Phala report a major hurdle in Ramaphosa's bid for second term

16 December 2022 9:42 AM

16 December 2022 9:42 AM

Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again

16 December 2022 8:57 AM

ANC treasurer-general hopeful Mabe hints at ideas to solve party's money woes

16 December 2022 8:36 AM

16 December 2022 8:36 AM

