Get private schooling for your child, at a reasonble cost
John Perlman interviews Chinezi Chijioke, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at Nova Pioneer.
-
Excellent education does not have to be inaccessible
-
Chijioke says they try to focus on building a strong curriculum and culture for students
Nova Pioneer aims to deliver consistently excellent 21st-century learning at a reasonable cost.
We strive to manage the cost of education… [but also] focus on how we, at the given price point that we serve at, create levels of quality of experience for kids and families that exceed anything they would have otherwise had access to.Chinezi Chijioke, CEO and Co-founder at Nova Pioneer
Nova Pioneer also offers extracurricular activities in order to give students a well-rounded experience.
According to Chijioke, when it comes to creating a valuable learning experience for all their students, they also focus on things money cannot buy such as building a strong culture and relationships with students and the facility.
When children think back on their time at school, says Chijioke, they will not be thinking about what facilities the building has but rather how they felt in the classroom and about the teachers that helped them grow.
Scroll up to listen to the audio.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jovannig/jovannig1501/jovannig150100468/35482643-row-of-students-in-a-primary-interracial-classroom-afro-american-girl-paying-attention-to-the-teache.jpg
More from MyMoney Online
Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert
Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.Read More
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?
Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal?Read More
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.Read More
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up
Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.Read More
Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property
Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.Read More
Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider
Interest rates will continue spiking, as will the electricity price. Many property owners are considering downsizing their homes.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More
Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one
Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?Read More