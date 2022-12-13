'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon'
Bongani Bingwa interviews foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
South Korean president Han Duck-soo says his country is preparing for a nuclear test by its authoritarian neighbour.
His comments come at a time when tensions on the Korean Peninsula are as high as they've been for several years.
His statements follow the isolated state firing more missiles in 2022, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, than at any other time since leader Kim Jong Un came to power in 2011.
He thinks North Korea is prepared to test a nuclear weapon.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
It’s what happens next that’s obviously the big worry in South Korea and beyond.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
More from World
Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid
People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week.Read More
Former Brazilian president's supporters engage in protests after election defeat
Supporters of the former Brazilian president have been taking to the streets in protests after he lost the last election.Read More
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough
US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough.Read More
Russia punishes man for dreaming of Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram
A Russian man has been fined £400 for dreaming about Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram.Read More
Ukraine plunged into darkness as new attacks pulverise energy grid
Russia is targeting Ukraine's entire electricity grid, which may constitute a war crime.Read More
US-Russia prison swap: Notorious arms dealer traded in for basketball star
The US and Russia entered a prisoner swap on Friday, involving two private planes landing at Abu Dhabi airport.Read More
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media
Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday.Read More
[WATCH] A group of total strangers becomes friends after flight is cancelled
A video has gone viral after 13 strangers became friends after their flight was canceled from Florida to Tennessee.Read More
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters
Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More