Gov. Ducey leaves his mark with a US-Mexico border made from shipping containers
Bongani Bingwa chats to The World View's, Adam Gilchrist.
(skip to2:50)
According to Gilchrist, every country experience migrant issue, but with "2.4 million migrants detained at the US-Mexico border" Arizona's Govenor, Doug Ducey has taken things into his own hands and built a double-stacked, barbed wire wall.
With just a few weeks left in his position, he's built this wall saying that it's an attempt to secure the border in his final days.
The problem however is that the placement of this wall is through tribal and federal lands, where one would expect the federal government to be in charge of the wall, and not the governor or Arizona, which makes this illegal.
According to a BBC article, "Federal agencies have called the barrier unlawful and ordered state officials to stop the work."
Whether or not these shipping containers remain, is that seriously an answer to a migrant crisis?Adam Gilchrist, The World View
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Gov. Ducey leaves his mark with a US-Mexico border made from shipping containers
Source : Pixabay.com.
More from Politics
The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals.Read More
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mantashe that André de Ruyter is a 'traitor'.Read More
De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council
André de Ruyter's skills were inadequate, argues the Black Business Council, which welcomes his forced resignation.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Why you should care about the ANC elective conference
You might be tired from the politics of the year, but this last push is necessary, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust'
André de Ruyter has quit his position as CEO of beleaguered Eskom. Last week Minister Gwede Mantashe accused him of treason as blackouts escalated.Read More
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns
De Ruyter’s resignation comes at a time when South Africans are moving between Stage 5 and Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Pro-Phala Phala ANC MPs could be in hot water
All the news you need to know.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Revolution songs with Blondie Makhene
Sisanda Nkoala and Blondie Makhene reminds us of the role of music during apartheid and why the songs are still relevant now.Read More
Election 2024: South Africans blame ANC for their woes - Brenthurst Foundation
South Africans have 18 months to decide if the ANC will be part of our future as the solution or problem, says Greg Mills.Read More