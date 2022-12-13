Domestic tourists opting for budget friendly Cape December travels: CT Tourism
Africa Melane spoke to Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town Tourism.
Tourists heading to Cape Town are looking to holiday on a budget.
Duminy said there are plenty of cost-effective activities for travellers.
The past few years have put people under immense financial strain, and this is reflecting over people’s plans for December.
A survey by Cape Town Tourism showed that travellers heading to the Mother City are planning on severely limiting their spending.
Our economy is sluggish, a lot of people have lost their jobs, and financial constraints still remain one of the biggest concerns for people who do intend to travel this Christmas.Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Duminy says the survey revealed that people are intending to cut costs by using private transport to get to Cape Town and staying with friends or relatives once they arrive.
In addition to this, the survey revealed that tourists are only planning on spending between R500 and R1000 per day for their trip.
However, he added, there are plenty of cost-effective activities in Cape Town that can help those who are watching their wallet to have a fulfilling holiday.
He added that the domestic travellers who are returning to Cape Town, even on a budget, saved the tourism industry in the Cape during the pandemic.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Domestic tourists opting for budget friendly Cape December travels: CT Tourism
