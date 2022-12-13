The Midday Report Express: Anti-Ramaphosa protestors gather Parliament

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:35
Constitutional Amendments and Economic Transformation
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mmamoloko Kubayi - Deputy Chief Whip at ANC
Ronald Lamola - Justice Minister
Today at 11:05
Organizational and Political Report
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Sbu Ngalwa, Eyewitness News Head
Today at 11:35
ANC Conference projected to improve tourism in Gauteng
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Barba Gaoganediwe - Gauteng Tourism Spokesperson
Today at 13:10
Food Feature: Just teddy in Sandton City
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Today at 13:35
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature: Exploring the Cradle of Human Culture, along the Western Cape’s West Coast (Part 1)
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Iga Motylska - Blogger at Eagerjourneys.com
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure with Vatiswa Ndara
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Vatiswa Ndara, Actress and Author
Today at 18:09
anc conference
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Calland
Xolani Dube - Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonang Mohale - BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor at University of the Free State
Today at 18:38
Friday File
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals. 16 December 2022 7:39 AM
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be r... 16 December 2022 6:57 AM
Renting out your home for the festive season? Here are some safeguards Holiday and short-term rentals have become a lucrative way for property owners to make some extra money. 15 December 2022 6:10 PM
View all Local
The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals. 16 December 2022 7:39 AM
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation' At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mant... 15 December 2022 5:32 PM
De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council André de Ruyter's skills were inadequate, argues the Black Business Council, which welcomes his forced resignation. 15 December 2022 7:35 AM
View all Politics
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be r... 16 December 2022 6:57 AM
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?) Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident. 15 December 2022 7:45 PM
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon' Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corpora... 15 December 2022 5:55 PM
View all Business
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?) Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident. 15 December 2022 7:45 PM
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon' Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corpora... 15 December 2022 5:55 PM
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key popula... 15 December 2022 5:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
What's hot on streaming right now? Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels. 9 December 2022 3:48 PM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week. 15 December 2022 10:44 AM
Former Brazilian president's supporters engage in protests after election defeat Supporters of the former Brazilian president have been taking to the streets in protests after he lost the last election. 14 December 2022 12:57 PM
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough. 14 December 2022 10:11 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
View all Africa
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019. 15 December 2022 7:07 AM
'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests' Following a barrage of attacks, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigned on Wednesday. 15 December 2022 6:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Why you should care about the ANC elective conference You might be tired from the politics of the year, but this last push is necessary, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 December 2022 4:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

The Midday Report Express: Anti-Ramaphosa protestors gather Parliament

13 December 2022 1:00 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Phala Phala.

All the news you need to know.

As MP's gathered ahead of Parliament's vote on whether or not the President should face an impeachment trial, anti-Ramaphosa protestors made their feelings on the matter known. The small group of protesters, led by expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus, made efforts to get closer to the Cape Town City Hall precinct but briefly clashed with police pushed them back.

I think it's just a big, big joke. It just shows what is wrong with our country. It's just bringing to light all the corruption that is happening. There's a lot of that going around, and I think this government should fall.

Protestor speaking outside Parliament

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • Parliament set to make a decision on whether or not President Cyril Ramaphosa should face impeachment.

  • News24 investigations find that President Cyril Ramaphosa's former Phala Phala lodge manager now works for Arthur Fraser's niece.

  • Close to 2,000 households affacted by flash floods in Soweto, families are now being housed in community halls.

  • Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi provides an update on investigative reports on Anglo Ashanti, Tembisa Hospital, Driving Licence Testing Centres.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Anti-Ramaphosa protestors gather Parliament




13 December 2022 1:00 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Phala Phala.

More from Politics

A digitally edited image of President Cyril Ramaphosa's and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's portrait pictures. Picture: PresidencyZA & Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown

16 December 2022 7:39 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter during a virtual press briefing on his resignation, 15 December 2022

'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'

15 December 2022 5:32 PM

At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mantashe that André de Ruyter is a 'traitor'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: Eyewitness News.

De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council

15 December 2022 7:35 AM

André de Ruyter's skills were inadequate, argues the Black Business Council, which welcomes his forced resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC members marched in Tshwane against poor service delivery on 25 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Why you should care about the ANC elective conference

15 December 2022 4:00 AM

You might be tired from the politics of the year, but this last push is necessary, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust'

14 December 2022 5:46 PM

André de Ruyter has quit his position as CEO of beleaguered Eskom. Last week Minister Gwede Mantashe accused him of treason as blackouts escalated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns

14 December 2022 3:02 PM

De Ruyter’s resignation comes at a time when South Africans are moving between Stage 5 and Stage 6 power cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Members of Parliament during the debate on the consideration of the report of the independent panel established in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution at the Cape Town City Hall on 13 December 2022. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Pro-Phala Phala ANC MPs could be in hot water

14 December 2022 1:22 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Artist Blondie Makhene. Photo: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Revolution songs with Blondie Makhene

14 December 2022 10:43 AM

Sisanda Nkoala and Blondie Makhene reminds us of the role of music during apartheid and why the songs are still relevant now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delegates on day three of the ANC policy conference in Johannesburg on 31 July 2022. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

Election 2024: South Africans blame ANC for their woes - Brenthurst Foundation

14 December 2022 9:27 AM

South Africans have 18 months to decide if the ANC will be part of our future as the solution or problem, says Greg Mills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions during a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly on 30 August 2022. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter

ANC civil war is an illusion, and we are docile spectators - political analyst

14 December 2022 6:48 AM

Just days ahead of the Nasrec elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa survives this fight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown

Local Politics

[WATCH] Old couple looks around, then casually steals plant from a mall

Local

Who is Bernard Arnault? He just replaced Elon Musk as world's richest person

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ANC's Phala Phala report a major hurdle in Ramaphosa's bid for second term

16 December 2022 9:42 AM

Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again

16 December 2022 8:57 AM

ANC treasurer-general hopeful Mabe hints at ideas to solve party's money woes

16 December 2022 8:36 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA