The Midday Report Express: Anti-Ramaphosa protestors gather Parliament
As MP's gathered ahead of Parliament's vote on whether or not the President should face an impeachment trial, anti-Ramaphosa protestors made their feelings on the matter known. The small group of protesters, led by expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus, made efforts to get closer to the Cape Town City Hall precinct but briefly clashed with police pushed them back.
I think it's just a big, big joke. It just shows what is wrong with our country. It's just bringing to light all the corruption that is happening. There's a lot of that going around, and I think this government should fall.Protestor speaking outside Parliament
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
Parliament set to make a decision on whether or not President Cyril Ramaphosa should face impeachment.
News24 investigations find that President Cyril Ramaphosa's former Phala Phala lodge manager now works for Arthur Fraser's niece.
Close to 2,000 households affacted by flash floods in Soweto, families are now being housed in community halls.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi provides an update on investigative reports on Anglo Ashanti, Tembisa Hospital, Driving Licence Testing Centres.
