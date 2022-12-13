Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt
- The Vodacom Group has finalised its deal to acquire a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt from the Vodafone Group.
- Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub says they are very happy they've closed the deal to acquire "one of the prize assets on the continent".
The Vodacom Group has finalised its deal to acquire a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt from the Vodafone Group.
Vodacom announced the $2.738 billion agreement (now worth R48.1 billion) in in November 2021.
All outstanding regulatory and procedural hurdles have now been cleared, "making this transformational deal unconditional and officially completed" it says in a statement.
RELATED: Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA
CEO Shameel Joosub describes the development as an important milestone for the Vodacom Group.
"It will cement our position as a leading pan-African Technology company in addition to diversifying and accelerating our growth profile."
The Vodacom Group has acquired a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt. It's the next step in our goal of becoming Africa’s leading technology company and taking the continent #FurtherTogether.' Vodacom (@Vodacom) December 13, 2022
Bruce Whitfield interviews Joosub, who says the acquisition is a massive one for Vodacom.
It's one of the prize assets on the continent so we're very, very happy that we managed to close the deal.Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom
It now takes us to 178 million customers across the continent, towards 68 million financial service customers... It also reduces our exposure on SA, of our operating costs will now come from Egypt.Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom
In the broader Vodafone, Egypt is a stand-alone asset that gets a bit lost if you look at the broader portfolio... but the asset for us is a transformational asset.Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom
Scroll up to listen to the interview with Joosub
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt
Source : EWN
More from Business
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again
The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.Read More
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)
Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mantashe that André de Ruyter is a 'traitor'.Read More
Castle Lager unleashes the economic potential of South African townships
Castle Lager has been the grain and fiber of South Africa's versatile story for the past 127 years.Read More
6 end-year tips to ensure your personal finances are 2023 ready
In the final countdown to next year, there’s one more to check before mentally clocking out of 2022 – your finances.Read More
Rough patch or terminal decline? Why you should beware of buying falling shares
When a companies share prices start to fall it can be tempting to buy up shares, but you should exercise caution before making a purchase.Read More
Who is Bernard Arnault? He just replaced Elon Musk as world's richest person
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has just bumped Elon Musk from the top spot.Read More
De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council
André de Ruyter's skills were inadequate, argues the Black Business Council, which welcomes his forced resignation.Read More
More from Africa
Botswana uses natural resources sector to grow economy and develop its people
In the final episode of Africa Focus, Crystal Orderson outlines how Botswana makes the most of its natural resources.Read More
Sustainability is crucial to the survival of the manufacturing sector
Going green will help future-proof the production sectorRead More
Alina Truhina built a global brand from humble beginnings. Here’s how.
Alina Truhina speaks about her professional coming of age and how she navigated the world of media and entrepreneurship.Read More
How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy
Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson detail Kenya’s implementation of renewable energy and how the country is now a leader in geothermal power.Read More
COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed
Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.Read More
85% of people with disabilities are unemployed in SA. Absa looks to change that.
Absa aims to give young people with disabilities the chance to develop digital skills and thrive in the workplace.Read More
How local SMEs can optimize their business efficiency with Old Mutual
An Old Mutual expert explains how small businesses can improve their operations through the SMEgo platform.Read More
More from Africa
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises
The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affecting SA's own sources of energy.Read More
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
Is green hydrogen the next major area of investment and growth in South Africa?
The most prevalent element in the universe, hydrogen, is essential to achieving global climate change commitments.Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table
Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losses.Read More
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
COP27: What went down so far
Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed.Read More
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch
What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.Read More
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi
Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'Read More