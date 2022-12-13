CR survives impeachment vote 'but ANC might still need fresh face for 2024'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Silke (Director, Political Futures Consultancy) and Newzroom Afrika reporter Erin Bates after Tuesday's vote in the National Assembly.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa survived Tuesday's impeachment vote in the National Assembly after the Section 89 panel found against him in its Phala Phala report.
- Does this mean Ramaphosa is emboldened going into this weekend's ANC National Elective Conference?
President Cyril Ramaphosa goes forward into this weekend's ANC National Elective Conference after the National Assembly voted against a motion to impeach him on Tuesday.
Just five ANC MPs broke party ranks to vote in favour of adoption of the Section 89 report on the Phala Phala saga. along with the majority of opposition parties.
In total 148 MPs voted in favour, with 214 voting "no". There were two abstentions.
NDZ first of 4 ANC MPs to vote for adoption of Section 89 Phala Phala report
The independent panel found that Ramaphosa had a prima facie case to answer regarding the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm.
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Newzroom Afrika reporter Erin Bates.
While nothing really unexpected happened during Tuesday's proceedings, the devil is in the detail she comments.
It was quite interesting to see the likes of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Cogta Minister no less, standing and saying the words 'as a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes'...Erin Bates, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
...followed by Pravin Gordhan, another Cabinet Minister, saying 'I as a disciplined member of the ANC vote NO'... I tell you the body language between those two Ministers throughout the rest of the afternoon was something to behold!Erin Bates, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
She agrees that we are likely to hear that the vote would have strengthened Ramaphosa's position going into this weekend's Nasrec Conference.
Certainly the ANC was largely consolidated, so even speaking to Gwede Mantashe on the sidelines afterwards... he wouldn't even commit to saying he was angry with those ANC members who broke rank...Erin Bates, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
...but rather that he's happy to see the President has the backing of the caucus heading into the conference... but it is a test for democracy in South Africa and for those Section 89 rules which were articulated after a ConCourt decision in 2017...Erin Bates, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
...and many opposition leaders saying that they're disappointed with how little has been done to use Parliament to its fullest to hold the Head of State to account.Erin Bates, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
The whole exercise, as MPs were recalled for today's vote, cost around R6 million, EFF leader Julius Malema told Bates.
Silke says it wasn't exactly an exciting display in Parliament, as they ultimately rejected the report that they themselves have instituted.
What he does see as negative is that the protection of the President "was ultimately more important than a more transparent process that this was all supposed to be part of".
Silke believes markets will generally respond favourably to this latest development, seeing it as boosting Ramaphosa's chances of retaining leadership of the ANC.
I think that the reform process of Ramaphosa - whatever that really means now - will perhaps get a slight lift after the controversies of the last week or so.Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy
But ultimately I think the scandal is going to brew and continue to swirl around the President's head... Opposition parties are going to keep it alive... the Hawks investigation.... the Sarb investigation, is probably still to come and unfold.Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy
When you've got this cloud hanging over your head, when you've got the opposition baying for your blood AND when you've got some internal dissent in the ANC from some high-profile members, you haven't got a very free ride or easy ride into the 2024 election.Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy
"The breed was bred for fighting, and now it has become a pet," says Nazareth Appalsamy of the National Council of SPCAs.Read More