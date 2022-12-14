ANC civil war is an illusion, and we are docile spectators - political analyst





Africa Melane interviews Xolani Dube, a political analyst at the Xubera Institute for Research And Development.

President Cyril Ramaphosa escaped impeachment on Tuesday as 214 people voted against the adoption of the independent panel report that stated Ramaphosa had a case to answer for regarding his Phala Phala scandal.

But it is important to note that 148 members in favour of the Section 89 report - including five African National Congress (ANC) members, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Supra Mahumapelo, Mosebenzi Zwane, Mervyn Dirks, and Tandi Mahambehlala.

Political analyst Xolani Dube says ANC members voting against Ramaphosa represents an illusionary war within the party.

Dube says the ANC has not been kind to real opponents of the party like Makhosi Khoza.

These are the wars of illusion and we as South Africans, as I have said, find comfort in being docile spectators. Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute For Research And Development

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions during a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly on 30 August 2022. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter

Parliament also stands accused of failing as the accountability and oversight watchdog of the state.

Like the ANC, parliament will not adequately hold power to account as many have behaved in a similar way, argues Dube.

The culprits are there in Parliament… the whole lot... from the Zuma time to Phala Phala... They are still there and they are still acting in the same way. Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute For Research And Development

He referenced the ANC's history, saying it has brought 28 years of corruption, state failure, and poor governance to the South African people, from Thabo Mbeki’s HIV denialism right through to Ramaphosa’s myriad of scandals, including the Marikana Massacre and Phala Phala.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.