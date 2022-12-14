Election 2024: South Africans blame ANC for their woes - Brenthurst Foundation
John Perlman interviews Brenthurst Foundation Director Greg Mills.
The ANC is, depending on who you ask, seen as part of the solution or part of the problem, says Mills.
I guess South African voters will decide on that, based on the next 18 months.Greg Mills, Brenthurst Foundation director
Mills says decisions made by ANC delegates at the Nasrec elective conference, and those made by voters in 2024, will steer the socio-political landscape of South Africa for decades to come.
He maps coalition governance as a positive prospect of the future, with polls suggesting citizens blame the ANC for the current state failures as opposed to apartheid.
The future seems to be that of coalition politics.Greg Mills, Brenthurst Foundation director
The Foundation's research shows that a coalition government is likely, thereby ushering in a new era of multiparty contestation after three decades of single-party dominance.
"The Ugly" scenario represents a repetition of the status quo, where the ANC is unable to steer clear of disasters such as the ongoing energy crisis that will ultimately cause the economy to implode.
Read more about ‘The Good, The Bad and the Ugly’ on the foundation website.
The Brenthurst Foundation, established in 2004 by the Oppenheimer family, aims to instigate debate around policy strategies in South Africa to accelerate economic growth.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : @MYANC/Twitter
