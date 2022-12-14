[WATCH] TikTok star shows you how easy it can be to wrap gifts





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

What is that one gift that gives you a headache to wrap?

TikTok sensation Lennia 'The folding queen' shares tips to wrap up gifts ranging from wine bottles, funko pop, sleepers, and a gift card just to mention a few.

Watch other wrapping gifts videos below.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.