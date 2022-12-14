The Midday Report Express: Pro-Phala Phala ANC MPs could be in hot water





In the wake of Parliament's vote to not adopt the Phala Phala report, some ANC members who defied the the ruling party's instruction could face consequences.

Four ANC members – Supra Mahumapelo, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Thandiwe Zungu and Mosebenzi Zwane – went against their party compatriots and voted for the Section 89 panel’s report to be adopted.

Now the question that is raised is - what will happen to these MPs that chose to go against the ANC?

Mandy Wiener spoke with Sibongile Besani, ANC head of the Presidency, to find out if there would be consequences.

As a matter of principle and practice when members defy the position of the party they have to be disciplined. Sibongile Besani, ANC head of the Presidency

We have been brought up in the ANC and we have been taught that we will debate issues and once the party takes a decision, you surrender that independence to the party position. Sibongile Besani, ANC head of the Presidency

