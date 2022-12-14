November CPI figure eases to 7.4%
JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa announced on Wednesday that inflation eased to 7.4% in November from 7.6% in October.
Food inflation remains high, contributing 2.1%, while transport is the largest contributor at 2.2%.
In June 2022, consumer price inflation skyrocketed hitting a 13-year high at 7.4%. This was a significant jump from 6.5% in May.
The South African Reserve Bank has been at pains to lower inflation, hiking interest rates several times in 2022.
The annual inflation rate for goods is also slightly down from 10.5% in October to 10.4% in November.
Annual inflation for services is also down a percentage point from 4.6% in October.
Annual consumer price #inflation cooled slightly in Nov, edging lower to 7,4% from 7,6% in Oct. The monthly increase in the #CPI was 0,3% in Nov.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 14, 2022
Chief Director for Price Statistics, Patrick Kelly, provides an overview of the figures here: https://t.co/PXheXsrTSG#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/3ZJMkJ3Muo
This article first appeared on EWN : November CPI figure eases to 7.4%
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Business
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again
The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.Read More
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)
Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mantashe that André de Ruyter is a 'traitor'.Read More
Castle Lager unleashes the economic potential of South African townships
Castle Lager has been the grain and fiber of South Africa's versatile story for the past 127 years.Read More
6 end-year tips to ensure your personal finances are 2023 ready
In the final countdown to next year, there’s one more to check before mentally clocking out of 2022 – your finances.Read More
Rough patch or terminal decline? Why you should beware of buying falling shares
When a companies share prices start to fall it can be tempting to buy up shares, but you should exercise caution before making a purchase.Read More
Who is Bernard Arnault? He just replaced Elon Musk as world's richest person
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has just bumped Elon Musk from the top spot.Read More
De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council
André de Ruyter's skills were inadequate, argues the Black Business Council, which welcomes his forced resignation.Read More
More from Local
The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals.Read More
Renting out your home for the festive season? Here are some safeguards
Holiday and short-term rentals have become a lucrative way for property owners to make some extra money.Read More
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community
They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key population groups such as sex workers.Read More
Why is our road infrastructure not coping with the rain?
Johannesburg has been struck with torrential rain over the past week which has devastated the city’s road infrastructure.Read More
Viral video of child driving not yet a cause for concern, say police
An eight-year-old boy was seen driving a Land Rover in Vereeniging, Gauteng.Read More
SPCA under pressure as Pitbull owners surrender dogs en masse
"The breed was bred for fighting, and now it has become a pet," says Nazareth Appalsamy of the National Council of SPCAs.Read More