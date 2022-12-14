



JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa announced on Wednesday that inflation eased to 7.4% in November from 7.6% in October.

Food inflation remains high, contributing 2.1%, while transport is the largest contributor at 2.2%.

In June 2022, consumer price inflation skyrocketed hitting a 13-year high at 7.4%. This was a significant jump from 6.5% in May.

The South African Reserve Bank has been at pains to lower inflation, hiking interest rates several times in 2022.

The annual inflation rate for goods is also slightly down from 10.5% in October to 10.4% in November.

Annual inflation for services is also down a percentage point from 4.6% in October.

Chief Director for Price Statistics, Patrick Kelly, provides an overview of the figures

This article first appeared on EWN : November CPI figure eases to 7.4%