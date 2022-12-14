



The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield spoke to Petri Redelinghuys, the founder at Herenya Capital Advisors.

The move to green energy could see nuclear power becoming popular

Investing in uranium mining could help you reap the benefits

FILE: Nuclear power plant. Picture: Kurt Klement from Pixabay

One major trend we are seeing across the world is a move away from fossil fuels toward green energy.

With this transition, we are likely to see a return to nuclear energy, which could create investment opportunities, according to Redelinghuys.

Uranium is the only way to fuel nuclear reactors.

You can invest in uranium miners by way of a low-cost, offshore trading account or investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF.

That, I think, is a very good investment, it is a very diversified view of the broader uranium mining industry. Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisors

Redelinghuys says that, over the next few years, if the world continues the transition to green energy, nuclear is likely to become a part of the world's energy future.

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Saving civilisation from climate hell will take uranium. Here's how to invest...