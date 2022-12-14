Former Brazilian president's supporters engage in protests after election defeat





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent.

Supporters of the former president have been protesting his loss .

They claim that he was robbed of the election.

FILE: Brazilian flag. Picture: ilanwet from Pixabay

Supporters of the former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro have refused to accept his loss to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and claim he was robbed of the election.

Bolsonaro has also not accepted his loss and his supporters claim there must have been something wrong with the system said Gilchrist.

It is that thing is it not, that if you lose there must be something wrong with the game. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

The supporters have blocked a number of roads, set cars and fire and even attempted to storm the federal police building in the Brazilian capital.

Bolsonaro was elected president in the country's 2018 elections, with his term beginning in 2019.

Listen to the audio above for more.