New Year's goals that will make you a better person





The time has come for the New Year's resolutions that we never really stick to. Often, these resolutions revolve around something superficial, such as your physical appearance. You might want to lose a couple of kilos that you gained during the year. However, how many times have we made these resolutions, and how rarely have we stuck to them?

With the New Year looming, it is important to make resolutions that will not just benefit you physically but also emotionally, spiritually, and financially. Not all resolutions must be something that others cannot see, but they must be important to you as a person. Although losing some weight might make you happy for a short period of time, things like reading more or practicing breathwork to come back from anxiety will help you long-term and better you as an individual.

We have a couple of great New Year's resolutions for you to consider that will change your lifestyle, improve your mindset, and improve who you are as a person.

Go to therapy

Many people don’t go to therapy because they don’t believe that they have a problem. However, therapy is not just for problems that you see today; it is for the betterment of yourself and to work through issues that you might not have dealt with growing up.

Healing your trauma and past hurts can have a significant impact on how you behave and perceive the world. This is a great New Year’s resolution for those who are afraid of therapy or who don’t believe in therapy but want to do better and deal with issues that are hindering their day-to-day lives.

If you are looking to do some inner work, perhaps schedule a therapy session once a week. If that seems like too much of a commitment, go to therapy once every two weeks.

The key is to start somewhere, no matter how small.

Consume more fruits and vegetables

Instead of beating yourself up about losing 5 kg or not making it to the gym, start small. Larger goals are accomplished by small, day-to-day actions that might seem insignificant at the time.

Doing something as easy as adding a vegetable to every meal or a protein can change your physical appearance drastically and also impact how you feel on a day-to-day basis.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and every small step counts.

Copyright: Natalia Nikolaevna Wimberley/123rf

Plan dates

Whether you are single or in a relationship, planning dates can do wonders for your connection.

When you spend time with yourself or with your partner, you strengthen your relationship as an individual and with the person that you’re spending time with.

Often, in the busyness of day-to-day life, we forget to prioritise ourselves and our relationships. We often find a rift growing.

This can be solved by spending some quality time with whomever you want to strengthen a relationship with.

Try going on one date a month with no kids, or just treat yourself. This will strengthen your relationship and allow you to know yourself and your partner or friend better.

© fizkes/123rf

Pay off your debt

That dreaded credit card that has been piling on interest for years Make a resolution to pay off your debts in the new year. If you know that your debt is too overwhelming to pay off in one year, set a figure that you want to hit in terms of paying your bills and structure your monthly payments to hit those targets. Clearing your debt can relieve you of a lot of stress and emotional turmoil. It often has the accompanying feeling of being overwhelming, but take it in bite-size chunks and complete it as best you can. When you configure your budget, you might need to cut back on a few things throughout the year in order to meet your target, but it’s a short-term sacrifice for long-term freedom.

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Improve on what you already know

Now, this might sound obvious, but instead of committing to learning a new skill, try improving the one you already have.

Improving the skills you have can actually lead to more income if you become a professional, and with a skill that you already have, you could create a business.

For example, you might be a decent cook or a decent writer; enhancing those skills would not only better your life but could also create a possible second stream of income.

We've all heard the expression "a jack of all trades is a master of none." Rather, master one trade and then move on to the next.

Copyright : milkos / 123rf

Do grown-up things

One of the biggest things that anyone can work on throughout the year is doing more adult things.

This entails organising your documents while also obtaining life, funeral, and health insurance. This is such an important part of your day-to-day life that many don’t consider it a goal.

It is always best to be prepared for whatever life may throw at you. Sorting out and gathering documentation may also help you feel more in control of your life.

© langstrup/123rf.com

Decrease stress

Adulting is hard, but it is so much harder when we are stressed and unsure of what is next. Decreasing stress can be done in a number of ways.

Going to bed and waking up earlier would be beneficial. You will have more time in your day and will be more energised throughout the day.

Another great way to decrease stress would be to worry less and apply a positive mindset to current situations. As difficult as it may seem, controlling your thoughts can impact how you view the world as well as how your day will go.

Remember that regardless of how much you worry or stress, the situation will not change, so why not hope for the best, be as positive as possible, and decrease your stress in the process?

© mihtiander/123rf.com

This article first appeared on 947 : New Year's goals that will make you a better person