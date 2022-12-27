New Year's goals that will make you a better person

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now Every year, there is a spate of online scams during the festive season. 27 December 2022 10:38 AM
Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding on Tuesday Eskom said this would be repeated every day for the rest of the week. 27 December 2022 10:14 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
View all Local
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023 While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year. 23 December 2022 4:58 PM
The Midday Report Express: Business group suing Eskom over load reduction All the news you need to know. 23 December 2022 2:12 PM
View all Politics
[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now Every year, there is a spate of online scams during the festive season. 27 December 2022 10:38 AM
Toyota, VW, Suzuki... Is it worthwhile buying a new car in 2023? Is 2023 the year you buy a new car? 27 December 2022 10:07 AM
Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years It’s a free lunch if you use your debit and credit cards in this way. 27 December 2022 8:26 AM
View all Business
Toyota, VW, Suzuki... Is it worthwhile buying a new car in 2023? Is 2023 the year you buy a new car? 27 December 2022 10:07 AM
Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years It’s a free lunch if you use your debit and credit cards in this way. 27 December 2022 8:26 AM
New Year's goals that will make you a better person Some ideas to consider that will change your lifestyle, improve your mindset, and improve who you are as a person. 27 December 2022 4:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy. 23 December 2022 10:34 AM
'It's the highest accolade for a musician,': SA trio scores Grammy nomination The collaboration of three local artists, Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode has been nominated for a Grammy. 21 December 2022 5:49 AM
Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary. 20 December 2022 11:23 AM
View all Entertainment
100 million Americans face coldest winter in 30 years The United States of America is set for a record-cold Christmas. 23 December 2022 10:56 AM
8 teenage girls charged with murdering of homeless man in 'swarm attack' Eight young girls, aged 13 to 16, have been charged with the murder of a 59-year-old man in Toronto, Canada. 22 December 2022 11:48 AM
USA gives Ukraine an additional $45bn: 'An investment in global security' Professor Irina Filatova (University of KwaZulu-Natal) informs Lester Kiewit about the latest in Russian affairs. 22 December 2022 11:18 AM
View all World
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction) Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it g... 21 December 2022 6:49 PM
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth. 20 December 2022 11:52 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

New Year's goals that will make you a better person

27 December 2022 4:44 AM
by Hannah Chibaya
Tags:
new year
goals

Some ideas to consider that will change your lifestyle, improve your mindset, and improve who you are as a person.

The time has come for the New Year's resolutions that we never really stick to. Often, these resolutions revolve around something superficial, such as your physical appearance. You might want to lose a couple of kilos that you gained during the year. However, how many times have we made these resolutions, and how rarely have we stuck to them?

With the New Year looming, it is important to make resolutions that will not just benefit you physically but also emotionally, spiritually, and financially. Not all resolutions must be something that others cannot see, but they must be important to you as a person. Although losing some weight might make you happy for a short period of time, things like reading more or practicing breathwork to come back from anxiety will help you long-term and better you as an individual.

We have a couple of great New Year's resolutions for you to consider that will change your lifestyle, improve your mindset, and improve who you are as a person.

Go to therapy

Many people don’t go to therapy because they don’t believe that they have a problem. However, therapy is not just for problems that you see today; it is for the betterment of yourself and to work through issues that you might not have dealt with growing up.

Healing your trauma and past hurts can have a significant impact on how you behave and perceive the world. This is a great New Year’s resolution for those who are afraid of therapy or who don’t believe in therapy but want to do better and deal with issues that are hindering their day-to-day lives.

If you are looking to do some inner work, perhaps schedule a therapy session once a week. If that seems like too much of a commitment, go to therapy once every two weeks.

The key is to start somewhere, no matter how small.

Psychologist and therapy patient on couch 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Consume more fruits and vegetables

Instead of beating yourself up about losing 5 kg or not making it to the gym, start small. Larger goals are accomplished by small, day-to-day actions that might seem insignificant at the time.

Doing something as easy as adding a vegetable to every meal or a protein can change your physical appearance drastically and also impact how you feel on a day-to-day basis.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and every small step counts.

Copyright: Natalia Nikolaevna Wimberley/123rf
Copyright: Natalia Nikolaevna Wimberley/123rf

Plan dates

Whether you are single or in a relationship, planning dates can do wonders for your connection.

When you spend time with yourself or with your partner, you strengthen your relationship as an individual and with the person that you’re spending time with.

Often, in the busyness of day-to-day life, we forget to prioritise ourselves and our relationships. We often find a rift growing.

This can be solved by spending some quality time with whomever you want to strengthen a relationship with.

Try going on one date a month with no kids, or just treat yourself. This will strengthen your relationship and allow you to know yourself and your partner or friend better.

© fizkes/123rf
© fizkes/123rf

Pay off your debt

That dreaded credit card that has been piling on interest for years Make a resolution to pay off your debts in the new year. If you know that your debt is too overwhelming to pay off in one year, set a figure that you want to hit in terms of paying your bills and structure your monthly payments to hit those targets. Clearing your debt can relieve you of a lot of stress and emotional turmoil. It often has the accompanying feeling of being overwhelming, but take it in bite-size chunks and complete it as best you can. When you configure your budget, you might need to cut back on a few things throughout the year in order to meet your target, but it’s a short-term sacrifice for long-term freedom.

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com
Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Improve on what you already know

Now, this might sound obvious, but instead of committing to learning a new skill, try improving the one you already have.

Improving the skills you have can actually lead to more income if you become a professional, and with a skill that you already have, you could create a business.

For example, you might be a decent cook or a decent writer; enhancing those skills would not only better your life but could also create a possible second stream of income.

We've all heard the expression "a jack of all trades is a master of none." Rather, master one trade and then move on to the next.

Copyright : milkos / 123rf
Copyright : milkos / 123rf

Do grown-up things

One of the biggest things that anyone can work on throughout the year is doing more adult things.

This entails organising your documents while also obtaining life, funeral, and health insurance. This is such an important part of your day-to-day life that many don’t consider it a goal.

It is always best to be prepared for whatever life may throw at you. Sorting out and gathering documentation may also help you feel more in control of your life.

© langstrup/123rf.com
© langstrup/123rf.com

Decrease stress

Adulting is hard, but it is so much harder when we are stressed and unsure of what is next. Decreasing stress can be done in a number of ways.

Going to bed and waking up earlier would be beneficial. You will have more time in your day and will be more energised throughout the day.

Another great way to decrease stress would be to worry less and apply a positive mindset to current situations. As difficult as it may seem, controlling your thoughts can impact how you view the world as well as how your day will go.

Remember that regardless of how much you worry or stress, the situation will not change, so why not hope for the best, be as positive as possible, and decrease your stress in the process?

© mihtiander/123rf.com
© mihtiander/123rf.com

This article first appeared on 947 : New Year's goals that will make you a better person




27 December 2022 4:44 AM
by Hannah Chibaya
Tags:
new year
goals

More from Lifestyle

© fizkes/123rf.com

[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now

27 December 2022 10:38 AM

Every year, there is a spate of online scams during the festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

Toyota, VW, Suzuki... Is it worthwhile buying a new car in 2023?

27 December 2022 10:07 AM

Is 2023 the year you buy a new car?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© romastudio/123rf.com

Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years

27 December 2022 8:26 AM

It’s a free lunch if you use your debit and credit cards in this way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

farinasfoto/123rf

5 ways to kickstart your new year

27 December 2022 4:40 AM

Before we embark on New Year's resolutions, it's great to kickstart the year with a bang.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

irrmago/123rf

How to keep your New Year's resolutions

27 December 2022 4:36 AM

In order to stick to your resolution, there are a few tips and tricks that can help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: It can be difficult to spend the holidays alone. Picture: Алексей Смирнов from Pixabay

Maintaining your mental health over the festive season

25 December 2022 8:56 AM

Dianne Hawker speaks to SADAG spokesperson, Vanishaa Gordhan on the importance of mental health during the holiday season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inside the Cango Caves in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape. Picture: cango-caves.co.za

SA’s hidden tourism gems

24 December 2022 11:36 AM

Dianne Hawker speaks to travel enthusiast and wellness coach, Palesa Mosiea on some of the hidden gems to visit during December holidays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

What you need to check before your road trip

24 December 2022 6:19 AM

Dianne Hawker gets some road safety tips from resident motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fizkes/123rf

This December catch up on these unmissable movies and series

23 December 2022 3:49 PM

With so many people enjoying some December leave, it is the perfect time to take a trip to the movies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana celebrate their victory in the Women's African Cup of Nations final against Morocco on 23 July 2022. Picture: @CAFwomen/Twitter

As we wrap up 2022 what have been some of the best moments?

23 December 2022 3:23 PM

It has been a long and tough year but there have been a number of positive moments in between.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert

Local Politics Opinion

Toyota, VW, Suzuki... Is it worthwhile buying a new car in 2023?

Lifestyle Business

5 ways to kickstart your new year

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mother who lost 5 kids in Boksburg explosion shattered by nightmarish loss

27 December 2022 2:05 PM

SA Tourism rejects racism incident at FS resort after perpetrators were charged

27 December 2022 1:42 PM

Police seek help to find family of unidentified woman found dead in NW

27 December 2022 12:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA