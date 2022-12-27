Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
5 ways to kickstart your new year

27 December 2022 4:40 AM
by Hannah Chibaya
Tags:
new year
Kickstart

Before we embark on New Year's resolutions, it's great to kickstart the year with a bang.

The end of the year marks a significant time for a change. However, before we embark on New Year's resolutions, it's great to kickstart the year with a bang.

You can do this by doing simple things that will make you feel like you are starting over. New chapters usually require changes.

We have a few tips and tricks that you can do to get yourself in the mood for the New Year.

Remove the clutter

Clearing clutter can refer to a variety of things, including emotional, physical, or simply deep cleaning your home. In this case, deep cleaning of your home will give you a sense of cleansing and change.

When you’ve done a spring clean, you almost feel as though the atmosphere has shifted within your home. This is a great way to start your year with positive energy.

andreypopov/123rf
andreypopov/123rf

Social media cleanse

One of the most difficult times to be on social media is definitely during the holiday season. This is the time when social media bombards us with engagements, gifts, specials, and people buying new cars with new bonuses.

This can also be a really difficult time for those who often compare themselves to others on social media. Take some time at the end of each year to completely detox your social media accounts.

During that time, remember that you are on your own journey, and this year is about you and not what others are doing. You are your own biggest competitor; this is not the time to compare yourself; this is the time to love yourself and be kind to yourself.

eyescompany/123rf
eyescompany/123rf

Clean the refrigerator and stock the pantry

We often keep food in our fridge and pantry for months, if not years. Remove canned food, noodles, or any non-perishable item with a three-month expiration date. It is so important to deep clean your fridge, remove all the items, and really thoroughly clean it.

Throw away things that have expired or are no longer fresh enough to eat. If you need to get rid of foods and nonperishables that are still good to use, you can donate them to the needy. This is the one time of the year that people do need to be kind to one another.

When you are done cleaning, make a list of all the things that you will need for the New Year to stock your pantry and your fridge.

budabar/123rf
budabar/123rf

Write a goal list

Take pen to paper and write down a goal list.

This does not mean a new year's resolution, but these could be things that you wish to achieve throughout the year that will show you that you are progressing and doing better as the year goes by. This could be a savings goal or a goal you've wanted to achieve by a certain age, such as an education goal such as a degree or course you have always wanted to do.

pixelsaway/123rf
pixelsaway/123rf

Volunteer at an orphanage or a shelter

This is really a great way to start the year feeling good, positive, and healthy.

Knowing that you’re giving back to your community at least once a year can foster feelings of gratitude and fulfillment in your own life. When you are aware of what others don't have, you become more appreciative of the things you do have, leading to long-term happiness.

It is human nature to want to give back and help one another, and this is one way that will definitely boost your morale for the year.

© seventyfour74 /1 123rf
© seventyfour74 /1 123rf

Sources:

https://holidappy.com/holidays/10-simple-ways-to-kick-start-the-new-year

https://www.success.com/44-ways-to-kick-start-your-new-year/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/neloliviawaga/2019/01/02/five-effective-ways-to-kick-start-your-new-year-and-to-keep-it-going/?sh=89c211659402


This article first appeared on 947 : 5 ways to kickstart your new year




