6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday
There are still plenty of holiday activities to enjoy once you've finished wrapping all of your presents, and done your bit at the Ugly Sweater and Friendsmas parties.
A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy.
There's nothing like cuddling up close to your loved ones or alone to binge-watch the best Christmas movies out there. Actually, it's the key to releasing the festive spirit.
Grab your favourite holiday sweets, because we have the best list of Christmas movies.
1. Father Christmas in Back
Four sisters have reunited for the Christmas Holiday at a Yorkshire manor. Misunderstandings reveal the secret that has been kept hidden for a very long time and that once tore their family apart.
2. Love Hard
An unlucky lady in love, meets a rugged East Coast guy, on a dating app and resolves to surprise him for the holidays. However, she soon learns that she has been catfished.
3. Let it Snow
When a snowstorm hits a small town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors finds their friendships and love lives unexpectedly colliding.
4. A Snow Glove Christmas
A jaded, overworked TV executive talks about how the films she makes make you believe that dreams can come true while clutching her beloved Christmas snow globe. She tries to break the globe because she is angry, but it hits her in the head and knocks her out. She awakens in the same picture-perfect village covered in snow as the one in her globe.
5. Happiest Season
Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.
6. Single All the Way
Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're now in a relationship.
Sources
https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/guide/best-christmas-movies/
https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g1315/best-christmas-movies/
https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/movies/a37465565/new-christmas-movies-2021/
This article first appeared on 947 : 6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/stockbroker/stockbroker1906/stockbroker190600785/125115545-family-sitting-on-sofa-at-home-eating-popcorn-and-watching-movie-together.jpg
More from Lifestyle
This December catch up on these unmissable movies and series
With so many people enjoying some December leave, it is the perfect time to take a trip to the movies.Read More
As we wrap up 2022 what have been some of the best moments?
It has been a long and tough year but there have been a number of positive moments in between.Read More
Need a break from the world? Why you should let someone know before you go
If you feel like you need a timeout from the world, let your family know before they think you are missing.Read More
[WATCH] Shocked dad finds scratches on car after son removes snow with shovel
A video of a father finding out that his seven-year-old son scratched his Tesla by clearing off snow with a shovel has gone viral.Read More
[WATCH] Woman confronts co-worker who stole money out of her purse at work
A video of a woman coming face-to-face with her co-worker about stolen money is going viral.Read More
7 tips to prevent the Festive Season binge and stay healthy
Here's how to enjoy your meals without overindulging this year.Read More
5 ways to cope with loss of a loved one during the festive season
The holiday season may be one of the hardest times to cope with such loss.Read More
Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls
Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls.Read More
What is LOVE? Neurology has a decidedly unromantic answer
Love, in all of its forms, is widely spoken about in song, art, and literature - but what does science have to say about it?Read More
More from Entertainment
'It's the highest accolade for a musician,': SA trio scores Grammy nomination
The collaboration of three local artists, Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode has been nominated for a Grammy.Read More
Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary.Read More
Jeremy Clarkson says sorry for saying he hated Megan Markle 'on cellular level'
The television journalist tweeted an apology about a scathing column he wrote for The Sun newspaper about Meghan Markle.Read More
[WATCH] Crowds in Buenos Aires go CRAZY as Argentina wins the World Cup
Argentina made history by taking the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after beating France in the final.Read More
What's hot on streaming right now?
Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels.Read More
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media
Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday.Read More
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail
Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.Read More
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday
More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week.Read More
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?
Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal?Read More