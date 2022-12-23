7 tips to prevent the Festive Season binge and stay healthy





A great recipe for overeating may be activated by the strain of all the holiday preparations.

We are surrounded by the vast selection of mouthwatering food and holiday cuisine in stores and restaurants, the food gifts we receive, and the eating habits of others around us.

Many people enter January considerably heavier or feeling unhealthier than they were before, and in desperate need of a break from all the fatty holiday foods.

Try some of the suggestions below if you want to completely enjoy your meals without overindulging this year. We can enjoy a variety of festive meals and beverages during the holidays without going overboard.

1. Snack on veggies and fruit - and small amounts of nuts

Snack on healthy things. Leave the chips and chocolates and stick to the nuts, fruit, and vegetable platters. If meat platters are available, keep an eye on those. They will keep you full and make you eat less.

bhofack2/123rf

2. Don’t show up to a party starving

When you show up hungry, you are definitely going to overeat. Have a light meal before leaving the house, or eat a full meal and eat a salad at the gathering. It's likely that food takes time to prepare at a party or braai, so come prepared.

Photo by picjumbo.com/123rf

3. Cut Back On the Booze

Alcohol can make you eat more, in addition to the additional calories that come with alcohol. Be mindful not to drink your calories. If you are cutting back on unhealthy foods but filling up on booze, this might be a fruitless effort.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

4. Don’t eat to please others.

Growing up, we all heard the "clean your plate" line at one point or another. That mindset may still be in place for many. Don't feel pressured to finish your meal if you are full. Eat what you can and leave the rest.

benzoix/123rf

5. Sit down while eating

This will help you focus on your food and eat with intention. It also gives you the opportunity to pause and see if you are still hungry.

Photo by cottonbro studio/pexels.com

6. Deal with your emotions

Emotional eating can be a huge issue during festive times. With all the negative and positive emotions associated with this time, it can be easy to get carried away. Make sure you talk your feelings out and get active to avoid emotional eating.

milkos/123rf

7. Pass up the daily treats at your office

Those end-of-year office treats that come every Monday and Friday are a strong no! Just because they are there, doesn't mean you have to have one every time. Have a treat once in a while, but don't make it a regular thing.

Photo by RODNAE Productions/pexels.com

This article first appeared on 947 : 7 tips to prevent the Festive Season binge and stay healthy