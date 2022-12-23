5 ways to cope with loss of a loved one during the festive season

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:39
Health Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Dr Lesley Meyer
Today at 07:10
Political Stories of the week
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter
Today at 07:35
Food Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Anna Trapido
Today at 07:45
Lead SA Diary
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Dianne Mcalpine
Today at 08:15
Parenting Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Nikki Bush, creative parenting expert
Today at 08:35
Pick of the Week
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Judith Head
Today at 09:08
Brand Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Thebe Ikalafeng
Today at 09:15
What's On Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Juliet Joseph
Today at 09:38
Book Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
karabo kgoleng
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Recovered explosives in East Rand were 'special forces level' says expert Gauteng police recovered military explosives in the East Rand allegedly intended for illegal miners in Benoni. 23 December 2022 3:52 PM
Temporary repairs put in place after copper theft at Baragwanath hospital The MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development visited Baragwanath Hospital to assess the damage from stolen pipes.... 23 December 2022 3:50 PM
South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world The world's most expensive spice, saffron, locally retails for as much as R250 000 per kilogram. 23 December 2022 9:54 AM
View all Local
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023 While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year. 23 December 2022 4:58 PM
The Midday Report Express: Business group suing Eskom over load reduction All the news you need to know. 23 December 2022 2:12 PM
The Midday Report Express: NPA says Zuma can't sue Ramaphosa All the news you need to know. 22 December 2022 12:20 PM
View all Politics
Demand is plummeting, yet we still have loadshedding. Brace for a hectic 2023 "It's worrying that we're now two days from Christmas and we are still on stage four." 23 December 2022 12:08 PM
South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world The world's most expensive spice, saffron, locally retails for as much as R250 000 per kilogram. 23 December 2022 9:54 AM
Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls. 23 December 2022 5:57 AM
View all Business
This December catch up on these unmissable movies and series With so many people enjoying some December leave, it is the perfect time to take a trip to the movies. 23 December 2022 3:49 PM
As we wrap up 2022 what have been some of the best moments? It has been a long and tough year but there have been a number of positive moments in between. 23 December 2022 3:23 PM
Need a break from the world? Why you should let someone know before you go If you feel like you need a timeout from the world, let your family know before they think you are missing. 23 December 2022 10:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy. 23 December 2022 10:34 AM
'It's the highest accolade for a musician,': SA trio scores Grammy nomination The collaboration of three local artists, Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode has been nominated for a Grammy. 21 December 2022 5:49 AM
Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary. 20 December 2022 11:23 AM
View all Entertainment
100 million Americans face coldest winter in 30 years The United States of America is set for a record-cold Christmas. 23 December 2022 10:56 AM
8 teenage girls charged with murdering of homeless man in 'swarm attack' Eight young girls, aged 13 to 16, have been charged with the murder of a 59-year-old man in Toronto, Canada. 22 December 2022 11:48 AM
USA gives Ukraine an additional $45bn: 'An investment in global security' Professor Irina Filatova (University of KwaZulu-Natal) informs Lester Kiewit about the latest in Russian affairs. 22 December 2022 11:18 AM
View all World
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction) Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it g... 21 December 2022 6:49 PM
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth. 20 December 2022 11:52 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

5 ways to cope with loss of a loved one during the festive season

23 December 2022 8:52 AM
by Hannah Chibaya
Tags:
Grief
Festive Season
family rituals
rituals

The holiday season may be one of the hardest times to cope with such loss.

The hardest part of losing a loved one is often not the loss itself, but living on after the fact without them. The holiday season may be one of the hardest times to cope with such loss. The traditions and gatherings without their presence can feel unbearable.

For those going through this koss, learn to create new holiday customs and traditions, especially in the first year after their death.

Recognising that the first holiday season without them is challenging is the first step in dealing with that sadness over the holidays.

By developing specific strategies and securing the assistance you require, you can prepare for it. Remember that the buildup to a holiday can often be more difficult than the actual day.

There are ways to help you cope and keep you going even in this difficult season.

Surround yourself with people who love and support you.

Spend time with loved ones. If you are all grieving the same loss, it can be comforting to know you are surrounded by your loved ones who understand your grief. Being alone could put you in a deeper depression.

1. Don’t Resist the Grief

The temptation to stay strong and try to feel better as soon as possible can be tempting.

But grief is a process that you simply have to go through. There are no shortcuts. Trying to block off emotions can lead to long-term suffering and psychological damage. Feel your emotions, embrace them and work through them as they come.

© ocusfocus/123rf.com
© ocusfocus/123rf.com

2. Create New Traditions

Old traditions might be challenging for some. If the tradition played a big part in that person's life or if the tradition can be done without them, look at creating new traditions and memories. Find a tradition that will honour them.

Photo by Anna Shvets/pexels.com
Photo by Anna Shvets/pexels.com

3. Take care of yourself

Refrain from self-medicating and consuming too much alcohol.

This season, try and work on yourself and be kind to yourself. Hydrate and take time to rest your body. Do not overindulge as this may be a way of trying to hide your feelings using.

© fizkes/123rf.com
© fizkes/123rf.com

4. Talk to a Therapist

Seek outside help. Find a therapist to help you work through your issues and guide you on your healing journey.

Psychologist and therapy patient on couch 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

5. Honour them with a simple tradition

Create a tradition to remember them. Something personal and intimate that will honour them and give you the opportunity to share happy memories of them with loved ones.

Photo by Soubhagya Maharana/pexels.com
Photo by Soubhagya Maharana/pexels.com

Source

https://www.vitas.com/family-and-caregiver-support/grief-and-bereavement/holidays-and-grief/coping-with-grief-during-the-holidays

https://thepsychologygroup.com/how-to-cope-with-grief-during-the-holidays/

https://www.choosingtherapy.com/grief-during-the-holidays/


This article first appeared on 947 : 5 ways to cope with loss of a loved one during the festive season




23 December 2022 8:52 AM
by Hannah Chibaya
Tags:
Grief
Festive Season
family rituals
rituals

More from Lifestyle

Copyright: fizkes/123rf

This December catch up on these unmissable movies and series

23 December 2022 3:49 PM

With so many people enjoying some December leave, it is the perfect time to take a trip to the movies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana celebrate their victory in the Women's African Cup of Nations final against Morocco on 23 July 2022. Picture: @CAFwomen/Twitter

As we wrap up 2022 what have been some of the best moments?

23 December 2022 3:23 PM

It has been a long and tough year but there have been a number of positive moments in between.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A missing person poster. Picture: Abel Delgado from Pixabay

Need a break from the world? Why you should let someone know before you go

23 December 2022 10:50 AM

If you feel like you need a timeout from the world, let your family know before they think you are missing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Shocked dad finds scratches on car after son removes snow with shovel

23 December 2022 10:42 AM

A video of a father finding out that his seven-year-old son scratched his Tesla by clearing off snow with a shovel has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © sifotography/123rf.com

[WATCH] Woman confronts co-worker who stole money out of her purse at work

23 December 2022 10:36 AM

A video of a woman coming face-to-face with her co-worker about stolen money is going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday

23 December 2022 10:34 AM

A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

7 tips to prevent the Festive Season binge and stay healthy

23 December 2022 9:13 AM

Here's how to enjoy your meals without overindulging this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Wayne Duvenage of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). Picture: Eyewitness News

Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls

23 December 2022 5:57 AM

Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Nathan McBride on Unsplash

What is LOVE? Neurology has a decidedly unromantic answer

23 December 2022 5:27 AM

Love, in all of its forms, is widely spoken about in song, art, and literature - but what does science have to say about it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ olegdudko/123rf.com

Why financial infidelity is as bad as cheating and how to remedy it

22 December 2022 8:19 PM

Hiding your latest shoe purchase from your partner is not on the same level as hiding your level of debt, but lying about money can break down your relationship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls

Business Lifestyle

South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world

Local Business

100 million Americans face coldest winter in 30 years

World

EWN Highlights

CoCT police arrest two women for illegal possession of ammunition and drugs

23 December 2022 6:40 PM

SA holidaymakers warned of snaking traffic across national roads

23 December 2022 6:27 PM

[WATCH] Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse promises Soweto flood victims relief

23 December 2022 5:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA