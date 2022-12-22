5 tips to help deal with seasonal blues over the holiday period





The holiday season is filled with lots of emotions. Amongst the joy and festivities, for some, there may be emotional triggers during this season that cause depression or that may put a depressive episode into overdrive.

Dealing with this season can be difficult and even traumatic for some. There are, however, ways to help you deal with this season and cope with the challenges.

'Holiday blues'

But not all unpleasant holiday emotions are indicators of depression. In fact, "the holiday blues," or situational anxiety or depression over the holidays, are rather typical.

The holidays may make you feel worn out, anxious, frustrated, lonely, or depressed for a brief time.

This can be caused by spending too MUCH time with family, but also can be from spednign too much time alone. Seasonal financial stress can also be a factor.

In addition, many people are dealing with complicated family dynamics and even the death of family members. The list of causes is endless.

Clinical depression

The American Psychiatric Association, however, claims that clinical depression can be distinguished from an episode of seasonal depression because it lasts a long time. Symptoms of this are when the capacity to carry out daily activities becomes impacted and lingers for more than two weeks. In this case, it is advisable to seek professional medical and psychological help.

Tips to help with seasonal blues

Remember, if it is a seasonal mood swing, this will pass and you will get through this rough patch. We are here to support you with tips and coping mechanisms to ease your discomfort.

1. Stay active and get outdoors

Exercise is a natural mood booster, and being outside can lift your mood and give you a sense of peace. When you are struggling emotionally, this can make you feel better.

© dvsakharov/123rf.com

2. Share how you’re feeling with trusted loved ones

If you have one family member that you trust and you know will be supportive, share your feelings and the way the family gathering or event might make you feel. This will also help you feel less alone.

dragonimages/123rf

3. Set aside differences

One of the biggest mood shifters is family relations. The one person that you just never click with, the overbearing parents, and the feeling like you don't belong in your family are all real things.

Family dynamics can also put a lot of strain on relationships. So, when going into this event, focus your energy on setting aside differences and accepting people as they are for a few hours.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

4. Don't abandon healthy habits

Don't stop working out and eating well. If you don't have healthy habits, build some to help you cope.

Photo by Nathan Cowley

5. Seek professional help if you need it

If your mental health gets to the point of feeling suicidal, you need to seek professional help. If you are finding that these techniques or other coping mechanisms don't work, it's important to get help and put your mental health first.

Photo by Alex Green

