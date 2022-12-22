5 tips to help deal with seasonal blues over the holiday period
The holiday season is filled with lots of emotions. Amongst the joy and festivities, for some, there may be emotional triggers during this season that cause depression or that may put a depressive episode into overdrive.
Dealing with this season can be difficult and even traumatic for some. There are, however, ways to help you deal with this season and cope with the challenges.
'Holiday blues'
But not all unpleasant holiday emotions are indicators of depression. In fact, "the holiday blues," or situational anxiety or depression over the holidays, are rather typical.
The holidays may make you feel worn out, anxious, frustrated, lonely, or depressed for a brief time.
This can be caused by spending too MUCH time with family, but also can be from spednign too much time alone. Seasonal financial stress can also be a factor.
In addition, many people are dealing with complicated family dynamics and even the death of family members. The list of causes is endless.
Clinical depression
The American Psychiatric Association, however, claims that clinical depression can be distinguished from an episode of seasonal depression because it lasts a long time. Symptoms of this are when the capacity to carry out daily activities becomes impacted and lingers for more than two weeks. In this case, it is advisable to seek professional medical and psychological help.
Tips to help with seasonal blues
Remember, if it is a seasonal mood swing, this will pass and you will get through this rough patch. We are here to support you with tips and coping mechanisms to ease your discomfort.
1. Stay active and get outdoors
Exercise is a natural mood booster, and being outside can lift your mood and give you a sense of peace. When you are struggling emotionally, this can make you feel better.
2. Share how you’re feeling with trusted loved ones
If you have one family member that you trust and you know will be supportive, share your feelings and the way the family gathering or event might make you feel. This will also help you feel less alone.
3. Set aside differences
One of the biggest mood shifters is family relations. The one person that you just never click with, the overbearing parents, and the feeling like you don't belong in your family are all real things.
Family dynamics can also put a lot of strain on relationships. So, when going into this event, focus your energy on setting aside differences and accepting people as they are for a few hours.
4. Don't abandon healthy habits
Don't stop working out and eating well. If you don't have healthy habits, build some to help you cope.
5. Seek professional help if you need it
If your mental health gets to the point of feeling suicidal, you need to seek professional help. If you are finding that these techniques or other coping mechanisms don't work, it's important to get help and put your mental health first.
Sources
https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/stress-management/in-depth/stress/art-20047544
https://www.everydayhealth.com/depression/ways-to-cope-with-depression-during-the-holiday-season/
https://popado.net/15-biggest-holiday-depression-triggers-you-never-even-knew-about/
This article first appeared on 947 : 5 tips to help deal with seasonal blues over the holiday period
More from Lifestyle
5 ways to cope with loss of a loved one during the festive season
The holiday season may be one of the hardest times to cope with such loss.Read More
Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls
Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls.Read More
What is LOVE? Neurology has a decidedly unromantic answer
Love, in all of its forms, is widely spoken about in song, art, and literature - but what does science have to say about it?Read More
Why financial infidelity is as bad as cheating and how to remedy it
Hiding your latest shoe purchase from your partner is not on the same level as hiding your level of debt, but lying about money can break down your relationship.Read More
Investment app launches child accounts to help educate your kids about money
The award-winning Franc app was launched in 2018 to "help South Africans save, invest and learn about investments".Read More
Property: 'Most of SA will stay buyers' market, bar pockets of excellence'
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Only Realty's Grant Smee about property trends we can expect to see in 2023.Read More
Be aware of the consequences of taking out a home loan as a couple
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler explores what happens in the case of death or divorce when a home loan is in both your names.Read More
The West's influence on the 'demonisation' of African spirituality
There are many rituals that are tied closely to African traditions, but many of these have been criticised or demonised over time.Read More
Top 12 paid internships (Eskom makes the list) to kickstart your career in 2023
If you've graduated or need experience while studying, strengthen your CV by applying for these internships at superb companies.Read More