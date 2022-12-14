[LISTEN] Awkward silence as NDZ comments on decision to vote for impeachment





Mandy Wiener interviews Sibongile Besani, ANC head of the Presidency.

Following the results of Cyril Ramaphoa's Section 89 Phala Phala report, with 214 votes against the report and 148 votes in favour, Ramaphosa survived impeachment.

Out of those 148 votes, party member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was the first to stand up and vote 'yes' for Ramaphosa's impeachment, which went against the ANC's agenda.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma addressing the media on the recent flooding in Gauteng at a community centre in Nellmapius on 10 December 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

When asked if she was still comfortable serving in Cabinet alongside Cyril Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma responded with "we'll see".

When asked if she still wanted to serve, she responded with "depends".

When asked what it depends on, she giggled and responded with "it depends...just wait".

When asked if she's ready to resign or waiting to be fired, she responded with silence and finally said "ask me that question in January".

To say that this interaction was awkard would be an understatement.

Sibongile Besani, ANC head of the Presidency comments on what the next steps are post Dlamini-Zuma defying and voting against the ANC's agenda, as a member of the ANC.

There's not much that the MEC can do given to the fact that the ANC National Conference is just two days away

According to principles, if a member defies the position on the ANC, they need to be disciplined

Members that didn't vote shouldn't be disciplined as they weren't present and therefore didn't defy the party

After being criticised for having an open vote by opposing parties, Besani states that often times when these parties point out mistakes or question certain processes, they have the agenda of causing segregation within the ANC or any other party for that matter

The decision of Dlamini-Zuma's discipline and whether or not she voluntarily leaves or gets fired is yet to be decided.

We have been brought up in the ANC and we've been taught that we will debate issues, and once the party takes a decision, you surrender that independence to the party provision, so we cannot be taught something else now. Sibongile Besani, ANC head of the Presidency

