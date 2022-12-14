DA MP demands answers for Russian ship docked at National Key Point
Mandy Wiener spoke to Kobus Marais, Member of Parliament and shadow minister of defence and military veterans at Democratic Alliance.
-
A Russian vessel docked at a National Key Point in Simons Town last week.
-
Political parties are demanding answers to the ship’s presence.
According to Marais, at this stage, the government has given no explanation as to why this ship is docked in Simons Town.
He added that if everything was above board and legal then there should be an explanation as to why this vessel is at a National Key Point.
It is hardly a place for a commercial vessel to load and off load cargo whatever that may be.Kobus Marais, Member of Parliament and DA shadow minister of defence and military veterans
He added that it would be a reasonable inference to assume that weapons and ammunition were offloaded, especially considering that containers were only loaded late at night.
During the nighttime it was a beehive of activity. If you have nothing to hide, if everything is legal, why do it in the darkness of night?Kobus Marais, Member of Parliament and DA shadow minister of defence and military veterans
The ship has since left the port.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164767694_cape-town-south-africa-february-21-2021-boats-yachts-and-navy-ships-in-simon-s-town-harbour.html?vti=nuyqm7mey1bp9qtuj7-1-18
More from Local
The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again
The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.Read More
Renting out your home for the festive season? Here are some safeguards
Holiday and short-term rentals have become a lucrative way for property owners to make some extra money.Read More
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mantashe that André de Ruyter is a 'traitor'.Read More
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community
They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key population groups such as sex workers.Read More
Why is our road infrastructure not coping with the rain?
Johannesburg has been struck with torrential rain over the past week which has devastated the city’s road infrastructure.Read More
Castle Lager unleashes the economic potential of South African townships
Castle Lager has been the grain and fiber of South Africa's versatile story for the past 127 years.Read More
Viral video of child driving not yet a cause for concern, say police
An eight-year-old boy was seen driving a Land Rover in Vereeniging, Gauteng.Read More
SPCA under pressure as Pitbull owners surrender dogs en masse
"The breed was bred for fighting, and now it has become a pet," says Nazareth Appalsamy of the National Council of SPCAs.Read More