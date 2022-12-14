Not your typical car ad: Lexus meditation spot 'SO irritating but SO good!'





- The Lexus "meditation" radio spot for its new hybrid is the the pick for this week's advertising "hero" on The Money Show.

- "I love the beautiful parallel they draw between the car's feature they're wanting to communicate and how they enunciate that from a language perspective" says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.

This week, the Lexus meditation campaign is the hero pick for Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner at Ogilvy South Africa.

"Some things are better silent" is the tagline for the radio spot which plays with language and the concept of stilling the mind.

However, the deliberate mispronunciation of the words in the copy has the opposite effect.

I think they have quite a sharp insight and I love the beautiful parallel they draw between the car's feature that they're wanting to communicate and how they enunciate that from a language perspective. Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

I love it when I don't have a lot to say about an ad... It's just so considered, so simple, and it just lands the message. Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

Also, just layering it with very clever use of music, bringing a very different tone to what you'd normally have from a car brand... Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

"SO irritating, but SO good!" exclaims Bruce Whitfield.

Listen to the commercial below:

