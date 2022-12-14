'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust'
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.
- André de Ruyter has resigned as CEO of beleaguered Eskom.
- Last week Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe went as far as accusing the power utility of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' as load shedding escalated.
André de Ruyter is quitting his job as CEO of beleaguered Eskom, just shy of three years into his tenure.
The news comes amid increasing calls for his resignation from some quarters, while others have said the blame for South Africa's ongoing power crisis cannot be laid at de Ruyter's door.
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom
Energy analyst Chris Yelland tweeted that he'd expect nothing less than de Ruyter resigning "in disgust" after receiving no public support from government following Mantashe's attack on him.
Without a single word of support from by the president, the finance minister, the DPE minister and the Eskom board chairman after the attack by Minister Mantashe accusing De Ruyter of treason, I would expect nothing different except that De Ruyter should resign in disgust.' Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) December 14, 2022
Business Unity SA (Busa) also said the news is hardly surprising "given the irresponsible comments" by some in government and some other sectors.
"We commend Andre for the valiant efforts he has undertaken under unbearable conditions, in the national interest."
'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change'
There is speculation that recently appointed board chairperson Mpho Makwana will be asked to act in the CEO role.
Bruce Whitfield interviews gets more comment from Chris Yelland on The Money Show.
Did de Ruyter ever have a chance? he asks.
I do think he had a chance and I think he would still have a chance if his turnaround strategy had been working.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Yelland says there are many reasons why de Ruyter's turnaround strategy has not been working, including the state of the power utility.
The performance of the Eskom fleet today reached a new low. The energy availability factor week on week for this last week, was announced at 51%. That's three percentage points below what it was last week.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
The trend this year is downwards, so things are not working out for André de Ruyter and I think he has faced some scurrilous attacks by the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy who's accused him of being a traitor... which implies that he is deliberately doing this for political reasons.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
After this attack, there was not a single public word of support from the President, from the Minister of Public Enterprises, from the Minister of Finance or from the Chairperson of the Eskom board... and in those circumstances I think André de Ruyter did the right thing and resigned in disgust.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Now the country, Eskom and the Energy Minister are left with a situation where a new CEO has to be found Yelland laments.
This follows a slew of resignations (chief nuclear officer, head of generation) and comes ahead of the departure of the COO in March next year.
"It was reported in News24 today that the CFO will also be leaving
It's quite possible there will be other senior executives leaving in the wake of this situation Yelland says.
So Eskom finds itself rudderless and it's going to remain that I'm sure for many, many months as they put in place a new team... and the thing is that the new team will be faced with exactly the same problems as the old team.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Eskom cannot be returned to its former glory as some people dream about, Yelland concludes.
"The world has completely changed. Eskom's peers were set up in the same era as Eskom... that is Telkom, Iskor, Sasol, all these "dot koms" that were set up have fundamentally changed... unrecognisable, restructured."
"But Eskom has stayed the same. It is no longer fit for purpose, that's my personal view."
