Continued drop in inflation (not for food prices) signals lower rate hikes





Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

- Annual consumer price inflation cooled slightly in November, dipping to 7.4% from 7.6% in October.

- It's the lowest number in five months, a sure sign that the SA Reserve Bank's harsh interest hate hikes are working.

© shutterhero/123rf.com

Inflation has eased for the third month in a row - dipping to 7.4% in November from 7.6% in October.

It's still high of course, with prices rising at an average 4%.

Transport recorded the highest annual inflation rate in November at 15.3%, according to Stats SA's latest CPI figures.

Food prices also continue to spiral - inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed to 12.5% from 12% in October.

Bruce Whifield gets comment from Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Lings believes the latest figures show that SA inflation has peaked.

It certainly feels like we've passed the peak and we should continue to slow, particularly in the first half of next year. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

What is going to help is a big petrol price reduction at the beginning of January... That will help to push the number lower at the start of the year, but in general it feels like some of the inflationary pressure is easing Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

At the same time there are still some key areas that are elevated, with food inflation the obvious to jump out he adds.

"Food inflation is still incredibly high. It's something like the highest in 13 or 14 years at the moment."

You could argue that where it matters, the number is still very elevated (food, fuel, electricity...) but I still think there is at least less pressure in the system... Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

The downward trend surely sends a signal that the SA Reserve Bank's (Sarb) harsh interest rate hikes are paying off?

It is fair to argue that interest rates are working Lings says.

RELATED: Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike

His forecast is for another interest rate hike early next year but he is hopeful inflation will fall significantly further in the first half of 2023

Data released this week also showed that the US inflation rate is falling faster than expected. A 50 basis point interest rate hike is expected to be announced there tonight, which is lower than the most recent ones.

I think the message from the Federal Reserve pretty much to all other central banks in the world is that we're less anxious about where inflation is. We haven't won the battle but we're still slightly less anxious and hopefully that filters into OUR interest rate decision. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

He believes South Africa will get to the top of its interest rate cycle with the next announcement in 2023 and that rate will hold while inflation dissipates further, with cuts hopefully happening by the end of the next year.

Scroll up to listen to Lings' analysis

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Continued drop in inflation (not for food prices) signals lower rate hikes