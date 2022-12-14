Cut the jokes! South Africans are officially #FedUpWithLoadshedding
South Africans are notorious for making jokes about serious social and political events, with loadshedding being at the forefront of memes and jokes.
But at this point, South Africans are not viewing loadshedding as a joke anymore. It's just not a laughing matter anymore.
Thousands of South Africans took to Twitter to express their anger at the 'normalisation' of load-shedding and fears of the country being like some African countries that go for days without electricity.
We must not accept that we will be in permanent Stage 5 to Stage 10 loadshedding for the whole of 2023 and beyond. If we don't do something now, our entire country will be torn apart by corrupt politicians!#FedupWithLoadshedding' Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) December 14, 2022
@MYANC @PresidencyZA @Eskom_SA @CyrilRamaphosa #FedupwithLoadshedding. This is too much now. Enough is enough pic.twitter.com/dFv8mz1U8F' Elina Nyiko (@MabohoNyiko) December 14, 2022
Some expressed the great lengths to which loadshedding is affecting them.
I missed my interview because of this loadshedding 😢😩😭🥺😞' Sir Boikie Molaolwa Motsamai ❤️🌈 (@Boikie_Molaolwa) December 14, 2022
#FedupWithLoadshedding
